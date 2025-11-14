22nd Senior National Roll Ball Championship 2025 Concludes in Indore: Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh Clinch Gold

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 14: The 22nd Senior National Roll Ball Championship 2025 culminated in spectacular fashion at Golden International School, Indore, after four days (October 3–6) of fierce competition, unyielding spirit, and inspiring sportsmanship. The championship witnessed Maharashtra's men and Uttar Pradesh's women capturing the national titles, sealing their dominance in one of India's fastest-growing hybrid sports.

With 21 men's teams and 16 women's teams from across India, the event transformed Indore into the pulsating heart of Roll Ball action, marking yet another milestone in the sport's national journey under the dynamic leadership of Tapan Acharya, President of the Roll Ball Federation of India (RBFI).

A Grand Opening: Celebration of Speed, Skill, and Spirit

The championship opened on October 3 with a vibrant ceremony filled with energy, color, and enthusiasm. The inaugural function saw athletes from every corner of the country parade proudly with their state flags, symbolizing unity through sport.

The event was graced by distinguished dignitaries and officials, including:

Mr. Shankar Lawani Ji (Sansad, Indore) – Chief Guest

(Sansad, Indore) – Chief Guest Mr. Pranav Mandal (Parshad)

(Parshad) Raju Dabhade Sir (Founder, Roll Ball)

(Founder, Roll Ball) Mr. Manohar (Observer, SAI)

(Observer, SAI) Mr. Hemant Joshi (Organiser)

(Organiser) Mr. Ritwik Mishra , Mr. Trevor Ronald Brown , Sports HOD Duglus , and Madhu Sharma Sir (Championship Director)

, , , and (Championship Director) Mr. Pratap Pagar (Secretary General, RBFI)

(Secretary General, RBFI) Mr. Chetan Bhandwalkar (CEO, RBFI)

The opening ceremony also featured cultural performances celebrating India's rich diversity, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the torch, officially declaring the championship open.

Nail-Biting Matches and Dominant Performances

The championship delivered high-intensity clashes, especially in the men's category, where Maharashtra proved unstoppable. After a thrilling 7–7 draw against Uttar Pradesh in the semifinals, Maharashtra advanced to the finals by winning 2–0 in extra time.

Meanwhile, Gujarat overcame Jharkhand 7–5 in the second semifinal. In the bronze match, Jharkhand defeated Uttar Pradesh 2–0 to secure third place.

In the much-awaited men's final, Maharashtra displayed superior coordination and offensive brilliance, beating Gujarat 6–3 to lift the national title.

Men's Winners:

Maharashtra

Gujarat

Jharkhand

The women's category showcased incredible skill and teamwork. Uttar Pradesh, driven by determination, triumphed in a dramatic semifinal against Tamil Nadu, ending 3–3 before sealing the game 2–0 in extra time. Rajasthan, on the other hand, stunned Maharashtra with a commanding 4–0 victory.

In the bronze medal match, Tamil Nadu narrowly edged out Maharashtra 3–2, while Uttar Pradesh dominated Rajasthan 3–0 in the final, taking home the Gold.

Women's Winners:

Uttar Pradesh

Rajasthan

Tamil Nadu

A Grand Closing and a Golden Promise

The closing ceremony turned into an emotional celebration of victory, sportsmanship, and national pride. Athletes stood tall as the arena echoed with cheers and applause for their hard work and achievements.

unity, and the unstoppable rise of Roll Ball in India. The arena roared with applause as champions were honored amid the presence of esteemed dignitaries and federation leaders.

The ceremony was graced by:

Gaurav Ranadiv (Pradesh Mahamantri, BJP)



Pranav Mandal (Nagar Upadhyaksh, BJP Indore)



Sanjeev Gadkar (IAS Officer)



Gopal Agarwal (Director, Golden International School)

Raju Dabhade (Founder, Roll Ball)

Pratap Pagar (Secretary General, RBFI)

Tapan Acharya (President, RBFI)

Madhu Sharma (Championship Director)

Tapan Acharya, President of RBFI addressed the players and audience with heartfelt words of encouragement.Praising the spirit and dedication of every team, he said with conviction:

“Our men's and women's teams will bring gold for India in 7th Roll Ball World Cup to be held in Dubai.”

His statement referred to the upcoming 7th Roll Ball World Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in Dubai from December 14 to 18, symbolizing India's growing global ambition in the sport.

Under Acharya's visionary leadership, India's Roll Ball journey has been marked by remarkable international success:

Junior Roll Ball World Cup 2025 (Kenya, June): India won Gold in both boys' and girls' categories.

India won Gold in both boys' and girls' categories. 4th Asian Roll Ball Championship 2024 (Goa): India clinched Gold in both divisions at the Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium.

Legacy of the Indore Championship

From dazzling opening parades to nail-biting finals, the 22nd Senior National Roll Ball Championship in Indore celebrated not just the sport but also the values of teamwork, discipline, and national pride. The event reinforced India's growing dominance in the global Roll Ball scene, with players and officials alike setting their sights on international glory.

As the lights dimmed at Golden International School, one thing was clear — the wheels of Indian Roll Ball are spinning faster than ever, fueled by passion, purpose, and the unshakable promise of Tapan Acharya:

“Next stop — Dubai, Gold for Bharat!



