25K Marathon flagged off in Kolkata with presence of WB Governor

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 17 : The eighth edition of the 25K Marathon flagged off in Kolkata on Sunday morning with the presence of West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, Lt General R P Kalita and other dignitaries.

Brig R K Singh, Principal Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Olympic medalist Colin Jackson, Tata Steel Vice President Chanakya Choudhary, WB Fire Minister Sujit Bose, and TMC MLA Debasish Kumar were also present during the start of the event.

Men participants: Daniel Ebenyo (Kenya), Bernard Biwott (Kenya), Abe Gashahun (Ethiopia), Victor Kipruto Togom (Kenya), Haymanot Alew (Ethiopia), Tesfaye Demeke (Ethiopia), Jackson Kipleting (Kenya), Mulugeta Debasu (Ethiopia), Victor Chumo (Kenya), Gopi T, Sawan Barwal, Gaurav Mathur, MD Aseem, Prince Kumar, Pankaj Kumar.

Women participants: Yalemzerf Yehualaw (Ethiopia), Anchinalu Dessie (Ethiopia), Betty Chepkemoi Kibet (Kenya), Sutume Asefa Kebede (Ethiopia), Mercyline Chelangat (Uganda), Tsige Haileslase (Ethiopia), Aberash Minsewo (Ethiopia), Emebet Niguse (Ethiopia), Nelly Jeptoo (Kenya), Luuk Maas (Netherlands) (Pacer).

The 25K marathon is supported by the Government of West Bengal, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Government of India, the Indian Army - Eastern Command and Bengal Sub-Area, Kolkata Municipal Corporation, and the Kolkata Police. The event will be conducted under the auspices of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and the aegis of the West Bengal Athletics Association (WBAA) and certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS).

