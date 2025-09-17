2nd ODI: Brown picks 3-42 as Australia bowl India out for 292 despite Mandhana's 117

New Chandigarh, Sep 17 Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana anchored India’s innings with a sublime 117, but Australia struck at regular intervals to bowl the hosts out for 292 in the second ODI at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday.

As compared to the first ODI, India added 11 more runs to their total in the second game against Australia. But familiar frailties resurfaced as, despite registering their highest-ever total against Australia in women’s ODIs, they fell short of reaching the 300-run mark.

Smriti was the standout performer, compiling a sublime 117 off 91 balls and bringing up her century in just 77 deliveries, the second-fastest ton by an Indian woman in ODIs. Her innings was laced with elegance and aggression, as she took the Australian attack apart with 14 fours and four sixes.

A distinct feature of her knock was that she heavily scored on the leg side as compared to her trademark way of accumulating runs in the off-side. But Smriti found no support from the rest of the line-up, as none of them managed to chip in with substantial contributions.

Losing wickets at regular intervals and untimely run-outs further derailed their momentum, as one would feel India ended at least 30 runs short of a truly imposing total. For Australia, pacer Darcie Brown was the standout bowler with figures of 3-42.

There was a time when 300 looked certain, but a change in pace from Darcie and Annabel Sutherland at the back end kept things tight and never allowed India to have the desired finishing touches.

Pushed into batting first, India got off to a strong start, with Mandhana and Pratika Rawal putting on 64 runs in the Power-play, before the latter fell for a 25-ball 32 – spooning a catch to cover off Ashleigh.

Smriti, meanwhile, was in sublime touch, bringing up her half-century in just 45 balls with a six over midwicket. She continued to dominate, even as Harleen Deol struggled for fluency and was run out for 10 in a horrendous mix-up.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur followed soon after, when she was dismissed for 17, after slicing to backward point off Ashleigh. In the 29th over, Smriti reached her 12th ODI century, also the third one against Australia, in just 77 balls, before holing out in the deep off Tahlia McGrath for 117.

At 235/4 after 40 overs, India were well-placed to get a total above 300, till Australia’s enormous bowling depth had other ideas. Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma shared a 47-run stand before the former was dismissed by a slower ball from Annabel.

Darcie then struck twice in quick succession to remove Arundhati Reddy and Deepti, with the latter contributing a steady 40 off 53 balls. Despite Australia missing the over-rate cut-off and being restricted to three fielders outside the ring for the back-end phase, they managed to contain India below 300. Australia will now embark on the challenge of chasing down their highest-ever target in the 50-over format.

Brief scores:

India 292 all out in 49.5 overs (Smriti Mandhana 117, Deepti Sharma 40; Darcie Brown 3-42, Ashleigh Gardner 2-39) against Australia

