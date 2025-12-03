2nd ODI: Markram’s ton, Breetzke and Brevis fifties help SA beat India by four wickets, level series

Raipur, Dec 3 A superb century by Aiden Markram, along with breezy fifties from Matthew Breetzke and Dewald Brevis, helped South Africa pull off a mammoth chase of 359 and beat India by four wickets to level the three-game series 1-1 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday.

After centuries by Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad propelled India to 358/5 in 50 overs, Markram anchored the pursuit with a superb 110 off 98 balls, while Breetzke’s fluent 68 and Dewald Brevis’ enterprising 54 provided the middle-order muscle to complete the chase with four balls to spare.

Markram’s century was the fulcrum of the Proteas chase, built on partnerships of 101 and 70 with Temba Bavuma and Breetzke, and capitalised on being dropped on 53 by Yashasvi Jaiswal to the fullest. Breetzke and Brevis then stitched together a 92-run stand for the fourth wicket to keep South Africa ahead of the asking rate in dewy conditions, as India made costly lapses with the ball and in the field.

Corbin Bosch applied finishing touches by hitting an unbeaten 29 to ensure the visitors completed their third-highest ODI chase and silenced the Raipur crowd. Chasing 359 also equals the joint-highest score ever chased against India in ODIs, alongside Australia’s successful pursuit in Mohali in 2019.

South Africa’s chase was off to a flier when Markram and Quinton de Kock hit five boundaries between themselves in the first three overs. But India struck when Arshdeep Singh forced de Kock to hit over leg-side, and the leading edge was caught by mid‑on and dismissed him for eight. Though Arshdeep and Harshit Rana continued to trouble Markram, the right-hander produced crisp strokes once the new ball threat was gone.

He and Temba Bavuma took a boundary each off Prasidh Krishna, as South Africa ended the first Power-play at 51/1. With dew setting in, Markram grew in confidence against spin by taking boundaries off them consistently to reach his half‑century off 52 balls. Kuldeep Yadav’s introduction offered India little respite, as a dropped catch by Jaiswal at long‑on gave Markram a reprieve on 53.

Prasidh eventually got his first wicket by dismissing Bavuma for 46 with a short ball, which the batter hooked to deep mid-wicket. Markram, however, marched forward with clean striking against Prasidh, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja to get his first hundred as an ODI opener in 88 balls. His subdued celebration reflected the task ahead – of getting South Africa home in a tall chase.

But Markram fell for 110 when he was foxed by a clever off-cutter from Rana and holed out to long‑on. With the Proteas pacing the chase well under dew‑laden conditions, Brevis lifted the tempo by striking Kuldeep for a straight six and ramping Arshdeep over the keeper. Breetzke, more circumspect against spin, punished Prasidh by hitting boundaries to keep the rate in check.

While Breetzke reached his seventh fifty in just 11 ODI innings, Brevis showcased his flair with twin sixes off Rana. He raced to his half‑century off just 33 balls by lofting Kuldeep over long-off for six. But on the very next ball, he fell attempting another big hit, and holed out to long‑on to give Kuldeep his first wicket.

Breetzke and Tony de Zorzi continued to launch boundaries, before the former was trapped lbw by Prasidh for 68, while Marco Jansen holed out to long-off against Arshdeep. Though de Zorzi had to retire hurt due to a hamstring injury, Bosch hit three boundaries and knocked off the remaining runs to take South Africa over the line and make Saturday’s clash in Visakhapatnam a tantalising decider.

Brief scores:

India 358/5 in 50 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 105, Virat Kohli 102, KL Rahul 66 not out; Marco Jansen 2-63, Nandre Burger 1-43) lost to South Africa 359/6 in 49.2 overs (Aiden Markram 110, Matthew Breetzke 68, Dewald Brevis 54, Temba Bavuma 45; Arshdeep Singh 2-54, Prasidh Krishna 2-82) by four wickets

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor