2nd ODI: Mitchell steals Rahul’s thunder as NZ register seven-wicket win over India

Rajkot, Jan 14 Daryl Mitchell’s unbeaten 131 overshadowed KL Rahul’s 112 not out as New Zealand registered a series-levelling seven-wicket victory over India in the second ODI at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday. On a two-paced pitch, India’s score of 284/7 was built around KL Rahul’s composed 112 not out off 92 balls, his eighth century in the format.

Chasing 285, the visitors were reduced to 46/2, but Mitchell and Will Young rebuilt the innings with a commanding 162-run partnership off 152 balls for the third wicket. The pair kept the required rate in check, rotating strike and punishing loose deliveries to blunt India’s attack on a pitch that eased out under lights after being two-paced.

Though Young fell for 87 off 98 balls, laced with seven boundaries, Mitchell pressed on to his eighth ODI century in a knock laced with 11 fours and two sixes, with his dismantling of Kuldeep Yadav being a treat to watch. He also found good support in Glenn Phillips, who remained unbeaten on 32 off 25 balls.

Having scored hundreds against India in losing causes previously, Mitchell ensured his knock carried New Zealand home this time, finishing with a flourish and striking the winning runs to close the chase with 15 balls remaining.

India's new-ball attack threatened early dominance, as Mohammed Siraj and particularly Harshit Rana exploited seam movement to reduce New Zealand to 46 for 2 in the 13th over. While Devon Conway’s off-stump was sent on a walk by Rana for 16, Henry Nicholls tendency to pull proved his undoing against Prasidh Krishna, as he chopped onto his stumps for 10.

Rana's uncomfortable lengths and extra bounce were troublesome, as Young survived the tough exam. However, he and Mitchell demonstrated exemplary composure to rebuild. The turning point came when Mitchell launched an assault on Kuldeep Yadav, depositing the spinner for a six and four in his opening over, as it set the tone for an off-day for him and Ravindra Jadeja, as the pitch flattened out with the cooling evening temperature.

Young reached his first fifty in 12 ODI innings with an elegant punch through point off Krishna, before falling 14 runs short of what would have been a deserved century when he top-edged a pull to the deep off Kuldeep.

India's fielding lapses compounded their troubles – in the 36th over, Jadeja misfielded a on a reverse-sweep before missing a straightforward run-out opportunity with Mitchell stranded mid-pitch, while Krishna spilt a dolly at long-on off the same batsman.

Phillips assured knock ensured there were no late hiccups as Mitchell fittingly sealed victory with an audacious ramp over the wicketkeeper, finishing flat on his back in a clinical triumph for New Zealand. The series now heads to Indore for what promises to be a tantalising series decider on Sunday.

Previously, India’s openers overcame a testing new-ball spell from Kyle Jamieson to reach 57 for no loss at the end of the first powerplay. While Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli couldn’t do much, Shubman Gill kept the scoreboard moving by raising a 47-ball half-century.

But Jamieson's dismissal of Gill led to India slipping from 99/1 to 118/4 on a two-paced pitch. Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja rebuilt via a cautious 73-run stand for the fifth wicket before the former shifted gears to up the tempo and register his eighth ODI hundred, laced with 11 fours and a six.

New Zealand’s decision to bowl first paid early dividends as Jamieson swung the new ball well to deliver consecutive maidens before Gill and Rohit hit 11 boundaries between themselves in the first 12 overs. But Rohit fell for 24 when he sliced a cross-seam delivery from Kristian Clarke to deep cover.

Gill looked more fluent than his opening game knock in Vadodara and reached his 18th ODI fifty. But Jamieson returned to remove him, as Gill was unable to keep the pull down and was caught by mid-on for 56. It sparked a collapse that saw India lose Shreyas Iyer (chipped to mid-off) and Kohli (chopped on to his stumps) off Clarke.

Rahul then steadied the innings with his beautiful drives, slices, and pulls, though he lost out on support from Ravindra Jadeja when Michael Bracewell’s sharp caught-and-bowled ended his stay at 27.

With the pitch slowing and boundaries hard to come by, Rahul farmed the strike and accelerated after the second drinks break – reaching his fifty through a lucky edge off Jamieson for four and even reverse-swept Bracewell for another boundary.

Nitish Kumar Reddy added 20 before pulling to mid-wicket off Zak Foulkes, while debutant spinner Jayden Lennox claimed his first international wicket by having Harshit Rana hole out to long-on.

But Rahul continued to hit boundaries at will and got his century by thumping a full toss from Jamieson over long-on for six, before collecting two boundaries from Foulkes lifted India past 280, which was insufficient to take them over the line.

Brief Scores: India 284/7 in 50 overs (KL Rahul 112 not out, Shubman Gill 56; Kristian Clarke 3-56, Michael Bracewell 1-34) lost to New Zealand 286/3 in 47.3 overs (Daryl Mitchell 131 not out, Will Young 87; Prasidh Krishna 1-49, Harshit Rana 1-52) by seven wickets

