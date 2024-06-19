2nd ODI: SA women opt to bowl first against India
Bengaluru, June 19 South Africa women have won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.
For India, fast bowling all-rounder Arundhati Reddy making her ODI debut, coming in place of Renuka Singh Thakur in the playing eleven.
On the other hand, South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Sinalo Jafta has been ruled out due to a mild concussion, she suffered after getting blow to her head while batting on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Marizanne Kapp will only play as a batter to manage workload.
India are 1-0 up in the series after 143-run win in the series opener.
Playing XIs:
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Asha Sobhana
South Africa Women : Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Mieke de Ridder(w), Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka
