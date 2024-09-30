2nd Test: Bangladesh teams' movements restricted in Kanpur amid security threat

Kanpur, Sep 30 The Bangladesh cricket team, currently touring India for multi format series, has faced significant restrictions on their movement in Kanpur due to security concerns following threats from the Hindu Mahasabha, a right-wing group.

The organisation has been protesting against alleged violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, leading to heightened security for the visitors.

After losing the first Test in Chennai, the Bangladesh team enjoyed a relaxed stay in the city, visiting malls and moving around freely. However, their experience in Kanpur has been vastly different. The team’s movements have been heavily restricted due to the security situation, with players advised to stay in groups and avoid venturing outside their hotel unless absolutely necessary.

Furthermore, they have been instructed not to order food from outside, and a large police presence has been stationed at their hotel to ensure their safety.

"Our movement is totally restricted, we are not allowed to move out of the hotel and if we want to we will have to get clearance from local police and liaison officer. Police security in hotel too is very tight, if we have to go to gym or for lunch we have to tell the security staff and after they clear things then only we can move to that place," said a BCB official told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

When asked about whether Chennai's situation was the same the official said, "Unlike in Chennai situation here is very different. We went to beaches, hotels, and eat local food but here we are packed in a hotel," he added.

Adding to the difficulties, rain has confined the team to their hotel rooms, as inclement weather resulted in the cancellation of play on both Saturday and Sunday. The third day of the second Test at Green Park Stadium was called off due to a wet outfield, further contributing to the Bangladesh team’s frustrating stay.

Kanpur police, in coordination with the BCCI, have enforced strict security measures for both teams, restricting movement outside the hotel except on match days. "Players can move freely in the hotel lobby, but they aren’t allowed to go outside, except on the match day," said a UP police official.

Any outdoor excursions by the players must be pre-approved, with police ensuring their safety during such movements.

The heightened security in Kanpur is not the only instance the Bangladesh team has faced during this tour. Similar protocols are expected for their visit to Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, where the first of three T20Is is scheduled for October 6.

The Hindu Mahasabha has already called for a bandh in Gwalior on the day of the match, prompting authorities to prepare for potential protests.

