2nd Test: Bangladeshi fan Robi fainted, nothing as of assault, says UP police official

Kanpur, Sep 27 Tiger Robi, a Bangladeshi supporter who was allegedly beaten and heckled in the second Test match between India and Bangladesh, is said to be fine and was taken to hospital for a checkup, confirmed UP Police.

Robi, a fan from Dhaka, was allegedly beaten and heckled by spectators at Green Park Stadium and was taken to the Regency Hospital by the police.

According to a statement by a police official at the stadium, Robi had been feeling unwell before arriving and fainted due to the heat in the unauthorised C-upper stand, which had been closed by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) over structural concerns. "He is fine now, and we took him to Regency Hospital for a check-up. There was no assault, just a case of heat exhaustion," the police official said.

The incident occurred during the first session of the match when Robi was seen waving a Bangladeshi flag from the unauthorised stand. This reportedly sparked a confrontation with some Indian spectators. Tensions escalated, and security personnel intervened to diffuse the situation. However, Robi later alleged that during the lunch break, a group of local fans physically assaulted him.

