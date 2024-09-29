2nd Test: Day 3 called off due to wet outfield at Green Park Stadium

Kanpur, Sep 29 Play on Day 3 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, has been called off without a ball being bowled due to wet outfield conditions.

Sunday's game too was called due to an overnight drizzle that left soggy patches on the field. It had not rained since the morning, and by 9:30 am, every cover had been removed. However, the wet patches, one near the bowlers' run-up, on the outfield couldn't be dried out.

With the morning and lunch sessions already lost, match referee Jeff Crowe conducted multiple inspections -- first at 10 am, followed by another at 12 pm, and the last inspection was conducted at 2 pm—but was left unsatisfied with the soggy patches on the field, particularly in the deep mid-wicket area near Pavilion C.

The damp 30-yard circle also remained a point of concern. Crowe, alongside reserve umpire Virender Sharma and TV umpire Rod Tucker, instead of taking more time, decided to call off the match.

Earlier, the second day was washed out without a single ball being bowled, as persistent rain and a wet outfield forced officials to call off play.

Bangladesh finished Day 1 at 107 for 3 in 35 overs, with Mominul unbeaten on 40 and Mushfiqur yet to get off the mark.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 107 for 3 in 35 overs at Day 3 (Monimul Haque 40 not out, Najmul Hasan Shanto 31: Akash Deep 2-34, Ravichandran Ashwin 1-22) against India.

