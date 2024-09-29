2nd Test: Further delay in start of Day 3 play, next inspection at 2 pm

Kanpur, Sep 29 Play on Day 3 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium remains in doubt after wet outfield conditions and bad light forced further delays. The next inspection is scheduled at 2 pm.

Following a wash-out on Day 2 due to persistent rain, hopes for an early start on Sunday were dampened by overnight drizzle, leaving the ground staff racing against time.

With the morning and lunch sessions already lost, match referee Jeff Crowe conducted multiple inspections, but was left unsatisfied with the soggy patches on the field, particularly in the deep mid-wicket area near Pavilion C. The damp 30-yard circle also remained a point of concern. The next inspection is scheduled at 2 PM.

Crowe, alongside reserve umpire Virender Sharma and TV umpire Rod Tucker, insisted on further delays, hoping for sunlight to dry the affected areas before allowing play to resume.

"Match officials have asked us to wait for the natural light, then only we can continue the play. The pitch and another part of the ground are perfectly good, there are certain areas of concern but we can start the play. And if they want to wait for the sunlight, then they should have given the next inspection time at 1 pm because a little sunlight is always here, which will dry the concerned area in an hour. We have already lost two sessions, next inspection at 2 pm will lead us to call off the match," a ground official working at the Green Park Stadium told IANS.

IANS understands that a certain part of the deep mid-wicket at Pavilion C is of little concern and dampness can be the issue. Crowe along with Virender Sharma (Reserve umpire) and TV Umpire Rod Tucker inspected the ground and was not satisfied with certain areas.

