2nd Test: I hope so, ticked a few boxes already, says Hazlewood on Brisbane game availability

Adelaide, Dec 7 Australia fast-bowler Josh Hazlewood said he hopes to play in upcoming Brisbane Test against India, saying he has ticked a few boxes already and has some more to tick. Hazlewood missed the ongoing day-night Adelaide Test due to a side strain, which led to Scott Boland replacing him in the playing eleven.

“The body is feeling pretty good. I mean, it’s a long gap between the Tests, so it’s given me few more days to try and recover. I have ticked off a few boxes in this week so far, and looking to tick off a big one on day four – bowl a few spells throughout the day and see how it pulls up. So, fingers crossed for that day.”

“I had a little bowl on one of the main training days, and was sort of just 70% then. So, yesterday I ticked off 80 to 90% at the nets and just keep building on that. I hope so, I hope so. The side’s been a bit of a niggle for me for a few years now. This is such a minor strain; ticked a few boxes already and a few more to tick, so fingers crossed," said Hazlewood to broadcasters Channel Seven during dinner break.

Hazlewood also insisted the current Australian set-up is among the tightest he’s ever been a part of after his comments after day three of the Perth Test sparked concerns of a divide in the dressing room.

“This is probably the tightest team I’ve been a part of in my whole career. We know each other inside out. I think (my quotes) were taken a little bit out of context. It’s probably like asking an opening batter about trying to take 10 wickets the next day.”

“You’re not a big part of it. From a number 11’s point of view that was probably my thinking at the time. Could’ve worded it a little bit better I guess but definitely no qualms with the playing group.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor