2nd Test: Irfan Pathan leads praise after Gill achieves 10th Test century

New Delhi, Oct 11 Former cricketers and members of the fraternity reacted to Shubman Gill’s magnificent innings after the India skipper notched up his 10th ton during the second Test against the West Indies here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The 26-year-old played a brilliant knock and helped his side get to 518/5 in 134.2 overs before India declared the innings. Several former cricketers and pundits praised the Indian captain on social media for his 196-ball 129*, which included 16 fours and a couple of maximums.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan wrote on X, “He just keep scoring runs. @ShubmanGill has become run machine.”

On the micro-blogging platform, cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra wrote, “Gill joins Sir Don Bradman and Sunny G for scoring 5 centuries in the first 7 Tests as a captain. The hunger is insatiable.”

Meanwhile, former India bowler Mohammad Kaif penned, “India is always blessed to have a solid world class batsman at No. 4. Shubman Gill continuing a great tradition.”

Deep Dasgupta stated, “The Shubman juggernaut rolls on!” Cricket commentator and pundit Harsha Bhogle put out a simple tweet, just like Gill’s century, and wrote, “Untroubled and inevitable. Another Shubman Gill century.”

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen also joined the bandwagon and mentioned KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal in his post as he wrote, “Gill, Yash, KL 100s. Life is good!”

India finished with a big total courtesy of a 175-run knock by opener Jaiswal, followed by the skipper’s unbeaten 129. While last game’s centurion KL Rahul was dismissed for a 54-ball 38, Sai Sudharsan made the most of the opportunity presented to him and notched up a composed 87 off 165 deliveries.

Nitish Kumar Reddy and wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel also contributed 43 and 44 runs, respectively, before Gill decided to bring in the visitors to bat.

