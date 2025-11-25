2nd Test: Jadeja, Sundar among wickets as South Africa reach 107/3 at tea

Guwahati, Nov 25 Team India displayed brilliance on the field as they managed to pick three crucial wickets in the first session of Day 4 of the ongoing second Test against South Africa here at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

The pitch provided significant assistance to the spinners as Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar made merry. After opening spells from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj fell out of favour for India, the hosts were quick to introduce the spinners into the attack, and the move worked.

While there were a few missed run-out chances through the opening session, the fielders’ performances looked promising as the hosts looked focused on restricting the visitors to as low a total as possible.

While the Indian spinners kept striking at regular intervals, Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs took South Africa to 107/3 at tea. 32 overs were bowled in the session that looked evenly poised, as the Proteas scored 81 runs while losing three wickets.

To start the day, South Africa openers Ryan Rickleton and Aiden Markram looked calm and controlled as they began Day 4 with ease and took their overnight score of 26-0 to 58/1 before the former was dismissed.

The Proteas made steady progress through the morning, with most of the early scoring coming from Rickelton, who enjoyed some fortune on his way to 35 before falling to Jadeja while attempting a big shot.

The pitch showed no signs of deterioration in the first session, offering little cause for concern. Washington Sundar bowled an impressive spell in the first hour of play, cleverly adjusting his pace and operating noticeably slower than usual to keep the scoring in check.

It did not take long for Jadeja to strike again as he knocked over Markram, utilising the sharp grip and turn on offer to the best of his ability.

Sundar then dismissed the dangerous Bavuma for an 11-ball three courtesy of Nitish Kumar Reddy, completing a fine catch at leg slip. However, Zorzi and Stubbs found the gaps for regular boundaries before the session culminated.

South Africa 489 and 107/3 in 40 overs (Ryan Rickelton 35, Aiden Markram 29) lead India 201 all out in 83.5 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 58, Washington Sundar 48; Marco Jansen 6-48, Simon Harmer 3-64) by 395 runs.

