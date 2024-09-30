2nd Test: Jaiswal, Rahul and Ashwin put India in driver's seat with a lead of 26 runs

Kanpur, Sep 30 Ravichandran Ashwin struck two early blows in Bangladesh's second innings as the fourth day of the second Test came to a close on Monday with India in the driver's seat with a lead of 26 runs at the Green Park Stadium here.

With the match tantalizingly poised, Bangladesh found themselves trailing by 26 runs at stumps, finishing their second innings at 26/2, with Ashwin wreaking havoc on a turning track. India came out all guns blazing as they raised quick runs, declaring their innings at 285/9 after the hosts had bundled out Bangladesh for 233 in their first innings in the match that saw two of the first three days being abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Bangladesh's troubles continued as they got off to a poor start in their second innings under the pressure of India's experienced spinner Ashwin. Bowling with precision and exploiting the assistance the pitch provided, Ashwin dismissed both Zakir Hasan (10) and Hasan Mahmud (4) in quick succession.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh resumed their first innings but could only muster 233 runs, largely thanks to a stellar effort from Mominul Haque.

Standing tall amidst the collapse, Mominul played with patience to bring up a brilliant unbeaten 107. However, his effort wasn't enough to lift Bangladesh to a dominant position. India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was on fire, picking up 3/50, while Siraj, debutant Akash, and Ashwin claimed two wickets each to bundle out the visitors.

India responded to Bangladesh’s total with a blistering batting display. In a remarkable show of intent, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma attacked from the outset. In just three overs, the pair added a rapid 50 runs, with Jaiswal playing in T20 mode, racing to a sensational 72 off 51 deliveries. Rohit, too, batted aggressively, setting the tone for India’s innings.

K.L. Rahul, who had been searching for form, found it at the perfect time, playing a fluent knock of 68 from just 43 balls. Virat Kohli added to the run-fest with an entertaining 47 off 35 deliveries. Though India’s middle-order wobbled slightly against Bangladesh's spin duo of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan, the lower-order hung on to push the total to 285/9.

Mehidy and Shakib were the stars with the ball for Bangladesh, sharing eight wickets between them. Mehidy was particularly impressive, finishing with 4-41, while Shakib picked up 4-78. In a strategic move, India declared after 34.4 overs, putting Bangladesh back into bat late in the day.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 233 all out in 74.2 overs (Mominul Haque 107 not out, Najmul Hasan Shanto 31; Jasprit Bumrah 3-50, Akash Deep 2-43) & 26/2 in 11 overs (Shadman Islam 7 not out, Zakir Hasan 10; Ravichandran Ashwin 2-14) trail India 285/9 in 34.4 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 72, KL Rahul 68; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4-41, Shakib Al Hasan 4-78) by 26 runs

