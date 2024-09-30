2nd Test: Jaiswal's record-breaking fifty powers India to 138/2 at tea

Kanpur, Sep 30 Yashasvi Jaiswal unleashed an extraordinary onslaught on Bangladesh's bowlers, powering India to 138 for 2 in 16 overs at tea on Day 4 of the second Test at Green Park Stadium.

With a flurry of boundaries and sixes, the opening pair of Jaiswal and captain Rohit Sharma reached 50 in just three overs, setting a new record for the fastest team fifty in Test cricket history. Jaiswal played a particularly scintillating knock, smashing a 31-ball fifty — the fastest ever by an Indian opener in Test cricket. He surpassed the 32-ball fifty by Virender Sehwag, scored against England at Chepauk in 2008.

Day 4 saw Indian bowlers reassert control after two rain-affected days as the host dismissed Bangladesh's first innings for 233 in 73.2 overs in the second session.

From the first over, Jaiswal signalled his aggressive intent by smashing consecutive boundaries off Hasan Mahmud while Rohit joined the carnage with two massive sixes off Khaled Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud.

Rohit’s sheer disdain for the new ball was evident as he powered deliveries down the ground and over the ropes with ease. Though Bangladesh briefly appealed for a caught-behind off Rohit, the decision was not reviewed, allowing the Indian captain to continue his assault.

India’s blistering start forced Bangladesh to bring in spin in the fourth over, but even Mehidy Hasan Miraz was unable to stem the flow of runs. Rohit continued to dominate, swatting Mehidy for a four through mid-wicket before being bowled on the very next delivery for a well-made 23 in 11 deliveries including three maximums and a boundary.

Despite Rohit's dismissal, Jaiswal kept the momentum going, punishing the bowlers with ferocious cuts and powerful drives through the covers. The opener was joined by Shubman Gill in the middle.

Jaiswal’s half-century came in just 31 balls, equaling the record set by Shardul Thakur for the third-fastest fifty by an Indian in Test cricket. His remarkable innings helped the team race to 100 in just 10.1 overs — a new record for the fastest Test team century. They surpassed their own previous best of 12.2 overs, achieved earlier in 2023 against the West Indies.

With Mehidy Hasan tossing up a flighted delivery, Gill danced down the pitch and unleashed a colossal shot that sailed into the stands over deep mid-wicket.

As Bangladesh’s premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan came into the attack, hopes were high for a breakthrough. However, Shakib’s recent struggles with the ball continued. Gill, fearless and calculative, found Shakib’s first delivery too tempting to resist. A paddle sweep off a misaligned delivery earned Gill another boundary, frustrating the bowler.

As Jaiswal neared what seemed like another effortless century, it was Hasan Mahmud who shattered the wicket. A sharp in-swinger took Jaiswal by surprise, the ball kept low before crashing into the middle stump. Jaiswal departed on well made 72 in 51 deliveries.

In came Rishabh Pant to surprise as Virat Kohli usually plays in that position. India went into tea at a blazing 138 runs from just 16 overs, scoring at an astonishing rate of 8.62 per over.

Earlier, Bangladesh resumed from 205/6 after lunch with Mominul Haque and Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking their partnership forward to add 54 before Mehidy was removed by Jasprit Bumrah which initiated a collapse.

Bumrah finished as the pick of the bowlers with 3/50. Rest of the Indian bowlers barring Ravindra Jadeja (1/28) claimed a couple of wickets apiece.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 233 all out in 74.2 overs (Mominul Haque 107 not out, Najmul Hossain Shanto 31; Jasprit Bumrah 3-50, Akash Deep 2-43) lead India 138 for 2 in 16 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 72, Shubman Gill 37 not out; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 1-38, Hasan Mahmud 1-50) by 95 runs.

