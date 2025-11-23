2nd Test: Kolkata’s wicket was different, this is road, says Kuldeep Yadav

Guwahati, Nov 23 Kuldeep Yadav who finished with a figure of 4/115 in first innings described ACA Stadium pitch as “proper road” after Indian bowlers' struggle continued on Day 2 of the second Test.

South Africa posted a formidable 489 in their first innings, thanks to Senuran Muthusamy’s 109 – his maiden Test century and Marco Jansen’s explosive 93. The duo’s career best scores in Tests took them to a commanding total and put them in a good position to draw the game.

“Kolkata’s wicket was different, this is a road,” said Kuldeep Yadav, who returned 4/115, at the press conference here on Sunday. “It’s challenging and that’s why it’s called a Test wicket. It doesn’t happen every day as a bowler. You always think of dominating, but when you get a good wicket then it’s also very important how you come back. The way we bowled yesterday, we were in very good control but obviously, in one session there was a partnership so we got a little behind in the game.

India’s openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal ensured there were no setbacks and reached 9/0 in 6.1 overs at stumps on day two’s play against South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Due to light conditions deteriorating hugely, it brought another early end to the day, with India trailing South Africa by 480 runs.

“It was a difficult wicket for the bowlers because I didn’t feel that there was a lot of help in this wicket, even for fast bowlers it didn’t seem like a lot of help. But yes, this is Test cricket and you should enjoy it. The more you learn, the more you mature, you shouldn’t think so much about the wicket.”

Kuldeep Yadav finished with four wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja claimed two apiece. Simon Harmer was the only South African batter not to reach double figures in an otherwise commanding display for the Proteas.

The final session began with Siraj providing India the breakthrough they desperately needed when Muthusamy attempted for a hook, but failed to keep it down and was caught at fine leg, ending his career-best knock of 109 that had blunted India since he came out to bat at 201/5.

“Personally, I felt yesterday in the first session there was a bit of moisture in the wicket so I got a little bit of turn there. After that it was very good to bat on,” said Yadav. “There wasn’t any turn yesterday as well as today. Jadeja and I have been talking about it but the wicket is very good to bat on.”

“I mean, obviously it’s very good to have an attacking mindset but you have to understand how the wicket is playing and you can’t just go attacking all the time and just leak runs,” he said.

Jansen continued to take charge - launching two towering sixes off Jadeja and taking a four and six off Siraj to push South Africa past 440, before Bumrah ripped out Simon Harmer’s off-stump. Jansen continued to find boundaries and also featured in a defiant last wicket stand with Keshav Maharaj for 18 runs.

But Jansen fell agonisingly short of a maiden Test hundred - chopping on to a Kuldeep googly for 93. But his innings included seven sixes - the joint‑highest tally in a knock for a lower‑order batter in India. With South Africa making a score more than any first-innings total to lose a Test in India, they have left themselves well-placed to push for a rare series win on Indian soil.

“No, all good,” he said. “I mean for that I have to be the captain and yes, I’m very happy with whatever number I bowled, we got 4-5 bowlers and everyone bowled really well. You have to keep changing and you can’t just keep bowling from one end, so I don’t have any issue with that. I bowled 30 overs (29.1); 30 overs is good for any wrist spinner.”

With Jansen and Wiaan Mulder being economical, India managed to be watchful till stumps arrived. With three days left in the game, pressure will be huge on India to level the series and save themselves from a second series loss at home in two years.

