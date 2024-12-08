2nd Test: 'Nice to get some runs again', says Travis Head on match-winning 140

Adelaide, Dec 8 Australia left-handed batter Travis Head, who was adjudged as Player of the Match for his whirlwind match-winning 140 off 141 balls on his home ground against India, said it felt nice for him to be amongst the runs again at this home ground.

Head was at his usual best in terms of free-flowing and attacking strokeplay to slam his eighth Test hundred laced with 17 fours and four sixes and help Australia get a 152-run lead, which played a pivotal role in them winning the second Test by ten wickets.

"Nice to get some runs again. I felt like I moved well last week, I feel like I'm in good form. It's a good dressing room to be in, it's a tight one, although people might suggest otherwise. We knew that if we rocked up and put in a good performance, nothing was ever guaranteed but we thought we'd give it a good shake and now we can get on with it.

"It was nice to be able to come off and I feel like I picked out the moments throughout the innings really well, was able to get the ball rolling and it was a great session last night as well. Pat gives me great confidence to see the game and play it how I want to see it.

"I felt like it was a great opportunity into that second new ball to try and get as many as we can get and try to put them under pressure. It was a hot couple of days and I felt like the new ball was going to be tough work," said Head in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who took eight wickets in the Adelaide Test, including taking the scalp of Yashasvi Jaiswal on the opening ball of the match – a feat he achieved for the third time in his Test career – said the key for Australia was to leave the happenings of Perth, where they suffered a 295r-run defeat, there itself instead of carrying forward to Adelaide.

"It's been a good week. We were pretty good throughout. We knew after the first Test we needed to improve and we did that. Pretty positive win. There was lots of outside noise after the game but we left Perth in Perth," he said.

Asked about the secret behind his excellent record in Adelaide, Starc said, "Cannot really put my finger on it. Nothing changes in my approach. Probably slightly fuller lengths. It (the pink ball) is more like the white ball than the red ball. We were really positive with bat and ball and got the rewards. It's nice when the ball hits the stumps.

"I have added to my bow the one that goes away and still able to bring one back. I always had that air speed and swing but I have also been someone who leaked a bit. Developing the wobble seam helped me improve my accuracy over the years. To be able to have the longevity is putting that hard yards in that people don't always see."

Marnus Labuschagne, who made an assured 64 in the first innings, spoke on about how Australia managed to turn things around in Adelaide. "Last week we lost the Test match and we were apparently the worst Test team ever and this week we finish on day three with the series at one-all. We know how we're going in there. It's nice that so many people are talking about the game."

"It was nice. There was a lot of talk during the week, but I just got back to doing what I know best and hitting lots of cricket balls. It's a bit early to speak but I was able to find it that innings," he signed off.

