2nd Test: Rain plays spoilsport as Day 2 called off

Kanpur, Sep 28 The second Test between India and Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium, has seen the weather play spoilsport, with the second day being washed out entirely without a single ball bowled.

Unfortunately, the second day of play was a complete washout, with rain continuing to frustrate both teams. With Bangladesh in a precarious position, they would have hoped to build on Mominul’s resilient knock, but the weather had other plans.

The forecast for the remaining days is not encouraging, with more rain predicted, raising concerns over whether there will be enough play to force a result.

Day 1 saw a delayed start due to a wet outfield, yet India, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, seized the early advantage after electing to bowl first. Despite overcast skies that signaled tough conditions for batting, the pitch itself offered little bounce or carry.

However, India's young pace sensation, Akash Deep Singh, rose to the occasion and provided the crucial breakthroughs his captain was hoping for.

The 25-year-old pacer, who has been on a roll this series, struck in his very first over to dismiss Zakir Hasan for a duck. Zakir, caught off guard by a peach of a delivery, was forced to play at a ball that angled in sharply before moving away late, only to edge it to Yashasvi Jaiswal in the gully. The Indian fielder took a stunning low catch, sparking early celebrations.

Singh wasn’t done yet. Not long after, he trapped Shadnam Islam leg-before-wicket for 17. Initially given not out by the on-field umpire, the decision was overturned after Rohit Sharma’s shrewd use of the Decision Review System (DRS), reducing Bangladesh to 33 for 2 and handing India the early advantage.

Shanto and Mominul Resist, but Ashwin Strikes

Bangladesh’s hopes of recovery then rested on the shoulders of their captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, and the experienced Mominul Haque. As lunch approached, the pair started to rebuild, playing cautiously to navigate the tricky seam-friendly conditions.

After lunch, Mominul began to find his touch, playing some crisp strokes to relieve the pressure. His partner, Shanto, meanwhile, displayed admirable grit and solid technique, slowly grinding out runs and stabilising Bangladesh’s innings. Just when the pitch appeared to be flattening out, giving the visitors a better chance to settle in, Ravichandran Ashwin weaved his magic.

With the score at 107 for 3, Bangladesh’s Mominul Haque was left with the task of steadying the ship. As the most experienced batter in the side, Mominul took on the responsibility, playing positively while rotating the strike. Mushfiqur Rahim, who came to the crease following Shanto’s departure, provided solid support as the two experienced campaigners sought to lead Bangladesh out of trouble.

Mominul was particularly aggressive, striking a couple of boundaries to put pressure back on the Indian bowlers. As the afternoon progressed, the pitch seemed to offer fewer demons, allowing the Bangladeshi batters to ease into their strokes. However, just as the momentum began to shift in Bangladesh’s favor, bad light interrupted play, forcing an early halt to the proceedings.

Persistent drizzle soon followed, and with the conditions showing no signs of improvement, the umpires had no choice but to call off the rest of the day’s play. Bangladesh will resume batting from Day 3 at 107/3 with Mominul unbeaten on 40 and Mushfiqur yet to get off the mark.

