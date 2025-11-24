2nd Test: Rickelton, Markram swell SA’s lead to 314 after Jansen's six-for bowls out India for 201

Guwahati, Nov 24 The chatter ahead of day three’s play in the second Test at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium was whether India could make runs quickly to claw back in the game they need to win to level the series. But by the time bad light brought an early end to the proceedings, South Africa ended by being in complete command - reaching 26/0 in eight overs to extend their lead over India to 314 runs.

Openers Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram remained unbeaten on 13 and 12 respectively and ensured South Africa didn’t suffer any early loss till stumps came in early. But South Africa’s day of dominance was set up by left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen’s sensational six‑wicket haul, which dismantled India for 201 and gave South Africa a huge 288-run lead.

Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer were also amongst the wickets, but Jansen’s short‑ball assault broke the back of India’s batting, with the hosts in tatters at 121/7, after being 95/1 at one point. India’s lower order offered brief resistance through Washington Sundar (48 off 92 balls) and Kuldeep Yadav (19 off 134 balls) sharing a 72-run stand.

But once Harmer took out Sundar and the second new ball was taken, Jansen returned to wrap up a disappointing Indian batting innings. With two days still remaining, the Proteas are expected to push for quick runs on day four to bat India out of the game and set up a decisive victory, while also eyeing valuable World Test Championship points.

After South Africa decided against enforcing the follow-on and opted to bat again, Rickelton began straightaway by punching Jasprit Bumrah through cover, before Markram found the edge wide of second slip to get another boundary of the opening over. After Markram punched Mohammed Siraj through extra cover for four, India tried making things happen by Bumrah changing his angle, with an over each of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav being bowled as well.

But by the time the day ended, South Africa put themselves in a formidable position to win the match and series, while India are facing the prospect of losing their second series at home in two years.

Previously, Jansen’s all-round display - 93 with the bat and six wickets with the ball - put South Africa in the path of getting a big win. The left-arm quick also became only the third left-arm fast-bowler to take a five-wicket haul in India after Zaheer Khan and Mitchell Johnson. On a surface offering little assistance, Jansen’s variation of length from a consistent line proved to be decisive.

With two left-handers at the crease and the second new ball still some time away, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep began the final session by adding valuable runs against the off-spin bowling pair of Harmer and Markram. With Sundar going solid and Kuldeep showing remarkable application, South Africa introduced centurion Senuran Muthusamy in the line-up, but without any success.

Just before the second new ball was taken, Harmer produced a decisive moment by deceiving Sundar with a dip on a fuller delivery. Sundar pushed at it with hard hands and edged to first slip to depart for 46.

Jansen then sealed his five-wicket haul in the very first over of the second new ball. Kuldeep, after having declined a single to shield Bumrah, was undone by a steep bounce and edged to second slip, giving Markram his fifth catch of the innings.

India’s innings came to a close in dramatic fashion when Bumrah was undone by a nasty bouncer from Jansen and was caught by the keeper, giving the all-rounder his six-wicket haul to complete one of the finest all‑round performances by a visiting player in Tests in India.

Brief Scores: South Africa 489 and 26/0 in eight overs (Ryan Rickelton 13 not out, Aiden Markram 12 not out) lead India 201 in 83.5 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 58, Washington Sundar 48; Marco Jansen 6-48, Simon Harmer 3-64) by 314 runs.

