2nd Test: Rickelton, Verreynne power South Africa to a big lead over Pakistan

Cape Town, Jan 4 Opener Ryan Rickelton scored a brilliant maiden double century while Kyle Verreynne (100) and Marco Jansen made vital contributions as South Africa posted a mammoth first innings total before coming out to claim three early wickets to take a commanding lead in the second Test against Pakistan at the Newlands here on Saturday.

Rickleton compiled a sensational 259 for his maiden double century while keeper-batter Verreynne forged a ton as South Africa put on a dominant batting display on the second day of the match.

Having compiled 615 runs in their first innings, the Proteas managed to claim three wickets in the final session as Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada continued leading the charge of the pace attack. At stumps, Pakistan were 64/3 with former captain Babar Azam battling it out in the middle with 31 and Mohammad Rizwan nine not out.

Resuming their innings at 316/4 on Saturday, South Africa continued their march to a big total as Ryan Rickelton and Kyle Verreynne built a commanding partnership. Rickelton reached his maiden Test double century, while Verreynne brought up his half-century as South Africa went into Lunch at 429-5. The duo continued their attacking approach post-lunch, stitching together a brilliant 148-run stand. Verreynne went on to score his third Test century. The keeper-batter, however, fell shortly after reaching his century, attempting a slog sweep off Salman Agha that was miscued to Aamer Jamal.

Rickelton, undeterred, continued his run-scoring spree alongside Marco Jansen. The pair added 86 runs before Pakistan finally broke their stand for the seventh wicket. Batting at 259, Rickelton attempted to hit a delivery from Mir Hamza over long-on, but the ball went straight into the hands of Mohammad Abbas as South Africa went into Tea placed at 566-7.

The hosts added another 49 runs in the final session, thanks to a rapid 42-run partnership off just 32 balls between Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj before they were eventually restricted to 615. With a mammoth total on the board, Kagiso Rabada struck early for South Africa, dismissing Shan Masood in the very first over. The Proteas bagged two more wickets inside the first 10 overs, leaving Pakistan struggling at 20-3. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan though, saw off the rest of the final session as Pakistan closed Day 2 at 64-3, trailing by 551 runs.

The hosts, leading 1-0 in the two-Test series, had won the toss and opted to bat first on Friday. South Africa had taken the lead after a thrilling victory in Centurion, where tailenders Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada held their nerve with the bat to secure the win. That triumph not only gave Temba Bavuma and his team a 1-0 series advantage but also confirmed their place in this year’s ICC World Test Championship Final.

Brief scores:

South Africa 615 all out in 141.3 overs (Ryan Rickelton 259, Temba Bavuma 106, Kyle Verreynne 100, Marco Jansen 62; Mohammad Abbas 3-94, Salman Agha 3-148) lead Pakistan 64/3 in 21 overs (Babar Azam 31 not out, Mohd Rizwan 9 not out; Kagiso Rabada 2-9, Marco Jansen 1-14) by 551 runs.

