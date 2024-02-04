2nd Test: Root sustains blow on finger on Day 3, no indication of his return to field

Visakhapatnam, Feb 4 England’s premier batter Joe Root will be off the field after copping a blow on right little finger during first session on day three’s play in the second Test against India at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Root suffered the injury in the 18th over when Shubman Gill edged a ball from Tom Hartley to slip, where the right-handed batter was positioned. Gill played the ball with hard hands but got a thick edge that flew towards the left of Root, who managed to get a finger to the ball but couldn’t take the catch.

In the process, he hurt his right little finger and was out of rest of the first session, which meant England couldn’t get to access his part-time off-spin bowling. The England team confirmed in an official update that Root is being treated for the injury, but gave no certain time on when he would return to the field again.

“Joe Root sustained an external blow to his right little finger, attempting a slip catch in the first session of D3. The England medical team will keep him off the field for the time being to treat and ice. At this stage, there is no indication of when he will return to the field,” said the England team.

As of now, Root had bowled only two overs in the second innings before the finger injury cut short his time on the field. Root had picked up figures of 4-79 and 1-41 in the first Test at Hyderabad, which England won by 28 runs.

