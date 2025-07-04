2nd Test: Siraj picks 6-70 as India take 180-run lead over England despite Smith’s 184*

Birmingham, July 4 Mohammed Siraj stood up to be the star of India’s bowling line-up by picking an incredible 6-70 from 19.3 overs as India took a 180-run lead after bundling out England for 407 in 89.3 overs on Day Three of second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Edgbaston here on Friday.

On a flat pitch, Siraj and Akash Deep, who took 4-88, took all 10 wickets to ensure India grabbed a significant lead. England, after being reduced to 84/5 in the second over of the morning session, will feel pleased about the huge counter-attacking 303-run stand between Harry Brook and Jamie Smith, helping them get past 400.

While a dazzling Brook hit 158 off 234 balls, laced with 17 fours and a six, Smith was at his magnificent best to smash 184 not out - the highest Test score by any England wicketkeeper in Tests – laced with 21 fours and a six.

But after Brook fell, England slumped from 387/5 to 407 all out, as the second new ball did the trick for India, who picked up the remaining five wickets in 7.2 overs. Interestingly, England had six ducks in their first innings - the first time any team had that many noughts in a 400-plus score in Tests.

The final session began with Brook getting three boundaries off Ravindra Jadeja, the second of which got him his fifth 150-plus score. But after the second new ball was taken, Akash broke the 303-run stand by getting a length ball to seam back in and go past Brook’s defence to hit the top of his off-stump, as the batter’s brilliant knock came to an end on 158 off 234 balls.

More wickets came for India when Chris Woakes was tempted into the drive by Akash and edged to first slip, while Siraj got a length ball to come in and trap Brydon Carse lbw. Siraj completed his fourth five-wicket haul in Tests, also his maiden fifer in England, by trapping Josh Tongue lbw for a duck with a full and straight delivery.

After welcoming Shoaib Bashir with a brutal bouncer which hit him on the helmet, Siraj had the batter shoulder arms to a nip-backer and it crashed into the stumps, giving the workhorse India pacer an incredible six-wicket haul, and a hug from Jasprit Bumrah after walking off the field.

Brief scores:

India 587 lead England 407 all out in 89.3 overs (Jamie Smith 184 not out, Harry Brook 158; Mohammed Siraj 6-70, Akash Deep 4-88) by 180 runs

