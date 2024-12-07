2nd Test: Slightly disappointed with the way that transpired, says Head on Siraj’s send-off

Adelaide, Dec 7 Australia batter Travis Head, who hit a blistering 140 off 141 balls to put the hosts’ in total control of ongoing Adelaide Test, said he was disappointed with how India pacer Mohammed Siraj’s send-off to him transpired on day two’s play.

On the fourth ball of the 82nd over, Siraj castled Head with a terrific in swinging yorker, and gave him a fiery send-off. The pacer aggressively gestured Head to walk back towards the direction of stands and both players were involved in a heated conversation.

After that, the Adelaide crowd made constant boos whenever Siraj was fielding in the deep or came on to bowl, to express their displeasure over how he behaved with Head.

"Well I said, 'Well bowled', and he thought otherwise when he pointed me to the sheds and he got a little bite back from me. Slightly disappointed with the way that transpired with a couple of the past innings, but it is what it is. If they want to rep like that and that's how they want to represent themselves then so be it," said Head to broadcasters Fox Sports at the end of day two’s play.

Former Australia pacer Stuart Clark reckoned Siraj could cop a fine for his poor behaviour after taking Head’s wicket. "I dare say Mohammed Siraj is in a little bit of trouble for what appears to be giving Travis Head an old-fashioned send-off. Arms waving. Oh no, you can't do that. I don't know what the rules are. I'm pretty sure he can't do that anymore," said Clark on ABC Radio.

Talking about his knock of 140, his eighth Test hundred laced with 17 fours and four sixes, Head said, “Nice to get a few runs. Batting has been going nicely for the last few weeks and it was good to get some runs. I took my chances, they bowled well, it was a tough wicket and have put the guys in a good position.”

“I could if we did the right things, both sides came in thinking they could dominate, not saying we are dominating just yet but we are in a great position. With the quality of quicks they have, got to take chances, with the field up I was going to take my chances. Played really well in some moments.”

Head brought up his century in just 111 balls by taking a single to square leg, and celebrated it by pumping his fist, doing the rock-the-baby celebration, as well as holding the bat handle inside the helmet.

Speaking about the celebrations after raising his century, Head stated, “A newborn boy came a couple of weeks ago, would have copped a bit of stick from the missus had I not done that for Harrison.

