2nd Test: South Africa stretch lead to over 500 runs at lunch

Guwahati, Nov 25 South Africa batters maintained their calm and composure on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test here at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium and extended their lead to 508 runs against India, strengthening their position in the game.

South Africa openers Ryan Rickleton and Aiden Markram appeared in control as they started the first session smoothly, increasing their overnight score of 26/0 to 58/1 before the former was dismissed. The Proteas made consistent progress in the morning, mainly thanks to Rickleton, who got some fortunate breaks on his way to 35 before being dismissed by Jadeja while trying a big shot.

The pitch remained stable during the first session, indicating no issues. Washington Sundar delivered a commendable spell early on, tactfully varying his pace and bowling noticeably slower to control the run rate.

The openers appeared safe against the seamers and maintained a steady run rate, but their cautious strategy against the spinners led to a few soft dismissals, which was surprising given their commanding position in the game. Jadeja took both openers in the first session and Temba Bavuma was dismissed easily at leg slip off Sundar.

However, Zorzi and Stubbs found gaps for regular boundaries before the two sides took tea. In the second session, South Africa increased their lead to over 400 runs as the partnership brought fresh energy into the innings.

De Zorzi, in particular, played aggressively, using the sweep shot effectively to score several boundaries on the leg side and keep the spinners uncertain. He gave the visitors some impetus, while Stubbs hung around and took his time getting going.

Zorzi looked in great touch, but Jadeja returned to pick his third wicket of the day and trapped the South African middle-order batter lbw on 49.

In the 69th over, Yashasvi Jaiswal was handed the ball as he rolled his arm over, but the move didn’t work as Wiaan Mulder found a boundary off the fourth ball.

With four sessions left in the match, South Africa continue to dominate and have a lead of 508 runs as they remain in control throughout both sessions of the day.

In 30 overs of the second session, the Proteas added 113 runs to the scoreboard while losing just the lone wicket of Zorzi.

Brief Scores: South Africa 489 and 220/4 in 70 overs (Tristan Stubbs 60 not out, Tony de Zorzi 49) lead India 201 all out in 83.5 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 58, Washington Sundar 48; Marco Jansen 6-48, Simon Harmer 3-64) by 508 runs.

