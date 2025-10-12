2nd Test: Surprising that India went back to bowl, wicket still very good to bat, says Pierre

New Delhi, Oct 12 West Indies left-arm spinner Khary Pierre admitted he was surprised by India’s decision to enforce the follow-on on day three of the second and final Test, but said his team embraced the challenge to bat in a counterattacking manner on a wicket which he felt is still very good to bat, despite the occasional turn.

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, West Indies were bowled for 248 in the first innings and conceded a huge lead of 270 runs. With India enforcing the follow-on, West Indies showed the fire to fight in their second innings with opener John Campbell, batting on a career best score of 87 not out and sharing a vital 138-run stand with Shai Hope, who is unbeaten on 66.

“Actually, it was a bit surprising that they went back to bowl, although I know the wicket was still a good one. For me personally, batting on the wicket for a lot of time, watching the wicket, and seeing what it's doing, I think the wicket is still a very good wicket, as I said before.”

“I was surprised, but, it's India, and they wanted to get the winner, and probably they didn't think that they need to go back to bat. But, so be it, and I don't think we take a big challenge of going to bat, and we have to bat properly this innings, and try to make a game out of it,” said Pierre to reporters at the end of day three’s play on Sunday.

West Indies ended day three at 173/ 2 and need 97 runs to make India bat again. Pierre credited the dressing room’s emphasis on application and praised the lower order’s fight in the first innings, where he himself made 23 off 46 balls and shared a 46-run stand for the ninth wicket with Anderson Philip.

"It has been a challenge. If you watch the wicket, it's still a good one, but the odd ball is spinning. For me, personally, I think the wicket is challenging also. The Indian batsmen have also played well to their conditions; they have batted well. It has been tough for me personally, but I think it's a learning process for me. This is only my second test match, so you know, I'm taking it all into account."

"Application is what we preached in the dressing room, (Daren) Sammy (head coach) and the coaching staff and all, they preached in the dressing room, taking it one session at a time. This is the first time we have been able to win a session in the two Test matches so far.”

“It's about application, I think the lower order, showed a little bit of fight, and application and that's why we went down there with that same kind of approach. I think once you have that application in mind, set a batter on wicket, you can make runs. So I think that is what the message was before going out to bat," he elaborated.

Pierre, playing only his second Test match, said the experience of playing Test cricket so far has been a steep learning curve. “I've learnt a lot. This is Test match cricket, it's going to be challenging and tough; the conditions are also challenging. But I've learnt that the things I need to do, coming into Test cricket, the variations, getting more purchase off the ball and stuff like that.”

“So there's a lot of learnings, things for me to improve on, going on and I think once I do these things, I can be better at Test cricket. But for now, I'm just trying to soak up all the learnings from it, and I'm trying to improve my game personally.”

Looking ahead to day four, Pierre said the team was buoyed by the platform laid by Campbell and Hope. “A lot of confidence, I think the two batsmen have laid a platform for us. This is Test match cricket, we're going to get this before they deteriorate more, so the more runs we can pile on, it can be a challenge for the Indian batsmen.”

“So we have to continue where we are going, these guys are set when they come tomorrow, hopefully they can continue and the batsmen that they come, it gives them a lot of confidence also going into the fourth day. Once we can bat for long, we can try to get a good lead, and if we can still make a game of it.”

“I think the wicket is still a good one, with the odd ball spinning a little bit somewhat. So, it's still a good wicket to bat, so, all in all, I think in the Test match, it's all about batting as low as possible to try and get that wear and tear, to even get more slow. So, it's still a good wicket, I would say, as of now, but once we continue to bat, going on to the last session in the fourth day, and into the fifth day, I think it's going to deteriorate a lot, and as I said, stay low and spin a little more,” he elaborated.

He also praised left-handed opener Campbell’s effort, calling it a reward for his hard work and perseverance after a freak first innings dismissal. “John has been batting well. He had some dismissals that didn't go his way, and as you see his dismissal in the first innings, that was a really tough one to swallow.”

“But he has been batting well, so no surprise, as for the runs, he has been working hard, so the runs were right around the corner. So it’s just about applying himself, and he applied himself today, and you can see the rewards. I think he batted really well, which he hoped, and they gave us some kind of stability, and something to work with.

Pierre concluded by reiterating the team’s batting mantra: “It's just about continuing, and the thing is, on these wickets, once you get a start, you have to score big, and that's the objective. That's what we're trying to preach… try and cash in for the team.”

