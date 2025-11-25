2nd Test: Wasn't an overs thing, more about the time, says Stubbs on SA’s late declaration

Guwahati, Nov 25 South Africa’s standout performer Tristan Stubbs reflected on his crucial knock after narrowly missing out on a century on Day 4 of the second Test at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. The young batter, who top-scored with a composed 94, admitted he felt “a little bit” disappointed at falling short of the three-figure mark, but remained satisfied with the team’s commanding position.

With South Africa firmly in control, many anticipated an early declaration on the fourth day. Instead, the visitors extended their innings beyond a 500-run lead to give Stubbs time to reach his milestone. The 25-year-old looked set for a memorable hundred, but was dismissed six runs short, prompting skipper Temba Bavuma to immediately declare the innings at 260/5, setting India a daunting 549-run target.

Asked after stumps by the presenters whether the near-miss frustrated him, Stubbs responded, “Little bit, but they're two down now, so we'll take that.”

Explaining the timing of the declaration, Stubbs clarified that it was dictated by conditions rather than overs remaining. “(The declaration) Wasn't an overs thing, it was more about the time. We had 40 minutes after lunch. Thought I'll give it (the hundred) a go and then when Jadeja came on, that was the last over, so I thought two hits is my best shot,” he added.

Reflecting on the sweep shot that led to his dismissal, Stubbs said it was the right option on a surface offering turn and variable bounce. “If you were just looking to defend, I thought you'll be a sitting duck. That (sweep) was more of a defensive shot to get off strike. Some of those shots - you had to play them. There's some nice footholes there. Harmy showed it - getting KL out. If we get the ball in the right areas, there's enough in this wicket,” Stubbs said.

As the match heads into the final day, India require 522 runs to pull off an improbable chase, while South Africa need eight wickets to seal a 2-0 series victory.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor