2nd Test: We'll give our best to win the game, says Sudharsan

Guwahati, Nov 24 Top-order batter B Sai Sudharsan has insisted that India are determined to win the ongoing second Test against South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, saying that they are prepared to take any route necessary to secure a series-levelling victory.

India reached 9/0 at stumps on day two and trail South Africa by 480 more runs. “I mean, I'm feeling fresh and mentally I'm ready to play in day three. I mean, I'm looking to bat long and obviously get a very good total. As a team, we're looking to win the game and equal the series. So, I think whatever we have to do to win the game, I think we'll do that,” said Sudharsan in a chat with the broadcasters after day three’s play.

India need the win if they are to avoid their second home series loss in Tests in two years. “I mean, ideally, we'll have to bat really well for that first. So, we'll take day by day or even session by session and try and finish and seal the sessions in our side so that we have a better chance on day five and maybe last half of the day five.”

“So, I think looking forward in a way where we have to play this day really well and tomorrow also really well so that we are in a good position to even think about winning the Test. I mean, the surface has been really good. That's what we all felt. But I think we'll give our best to do what we want to win the game,” added Sudharsan, who came into the playing eleven after Shubman Gill was ruled out due to a neck injury.

Asked on the adjustment needed from him to bat well for long on a red-soil pitch in Guwahati, Sudharsan said, “The ability to understand where the runs are because batting on red soil and black soil pitches, there are few different changes you can make in your batting.”

“I think you can stand a bit more taller and climb on to the ball because there's a bit more extra bounce. So, I feel, to me, the awareness of where you get the runs from and how you can make your innings bigger - that's what I'm looking for.”

