2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 209, Jasprit Bumrah’s 6-45 puts India in pole position against England

Visakhapatnam, Feb 3 Yashasvi Jaiswal converted his century into a maiden double-hundred while Jasprit Bumrah produced a masterclass in reverse-swing bowling as the duo put India in pole position on day two of the second Test against England at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Playing in just his sixth Test match, Jaiswal began from overnight score of 179 not out to hit an incredible career-best knock of 209 from 290 balls, laced with 19 fours and seven sixes, before being dismissed by veteran fast-bowler James Anderson, as India made 396 in 112 overs.

In reply, England raced to 114/1 before they were bowled out for 253, giving India a 143-run lead. Bumrah took 6-45 in 15.5 overs, his best Test figures in India and became the fastest bowler from his country to reach 150 scalps in the format. Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma then hit six boundaries between themselves to make it 28/0 in five overs at stumps, with India leading by 171 runs.

In the final session, Bumrah began his magical work by luring Jonny Bairstow to play a drive and the edge carried to first slip. England’s collapse continued when Ben Foakes was bowled past the outside edge by Kuldeep Yadav and Rehan Ahmed pulled the wrist-spinner to mid-wicket.

Ben Stokes stepped in to shape England’s fightback by pulling Kuldeep and had a thick edge fly past slip to get two boundaries. Stokes and Tom Hartley found boundaries at a click clip before Bumrah came back to halt the fightback.

Bumrah got one to shape back in and kept low to go under Stokes’ bat and hit off-stump, with the England captain left bewildered as the pacer got his 150th Test scalp. Bumrah got his fifth scalp when Hartley edged to first slip and ended England’s innings by trapping James Anderson plumb lbw to complete an incredible six-wicket haul on a placid pitch, handing India a huge advantage, which was further boosted by a flurry of boundaries from Jaiswal and Rohit.

Brief scores:

India 396 all out in 112 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 209; James Anderson 3-47) and 28/0 in five overs lead England 253 all out in 55 overs (Zak Crawley 76, Ben Stokes 47; Jasprit Bumrah 6-45, Kuldeep Yadav 3-71) by 171 runs

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor