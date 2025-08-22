3-day Wushu selection trials for 20th Asian Games commences at SKISC Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 22 : The three-day Wushu Selection Trials for the 20th Asian Games (scheduled to be held in 2026) in Japan next year commenced on Friday at the Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex, Srinagar.

The event was formally inaugurated by Union MoS for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, who lauded the efforts of the Wushu Association of India (WAI) for its meticulous planning and commitment towards achieving the projected medal targets at the Games, as per a release from WAI.

Nearly 200 athletes from across the country are participating in the Sanda (combat) event of the trials. The Taolu (routine) selection trials will be held at Imphal from August 25-27.

As per the selection policy, the Technical Committee of WAI will shortlist 08 athletes across 07 categories (5 men + 2 women). Ranking tournaments will then be conducted every two months until June 2026, the deadline for final entries. The ultimate Asian Games squad will be decided on the basis of athletes' performance in: Ranking in the tournaments, National coaching camps and Foreign exposure training and competitions.

During her address, Khadse congratulated the Wushu Association of J-K for successfully hosting the trials with the support of the J-K Sports Council. She emphasised that J-K is an ideal hub for martial arts training, particularly Wushu, and stressed the need to establish a High-Performance Centre for Wushu in the region. She also highlighted that hosting events of national and international repute would significantly promote sports tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by distinguished guests including: Anand Jain, IPS (ADGP Armed J-K) - Guest of Honour, Nuzhat Gul (Secretary, J-K Sports Council) - Guest of Honour, Vijay Saraf (General Secretary, WAI), Suhel Ahmed (CEO, WAI), Kuldeep Handoo (National Chief Coach and Dronacharya Awardee).

The weigh-in ceremony and draw of lots were completed on Friday morning, while the bouts will begin tomorrow and continue for two days.

The Selection Committee for the trials comprises: Kuldeep Handoo - National Chief Coach, Dronacharya Awardee, Sopan Shankar Katke - International Judge, Sandeep Goswami - International Judge, Amit Goswami - International Player. Along with other technical officials from the Wushu Association of India.

