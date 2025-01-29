38th National Games: Holders Haryana start with dominant wins in Men's Rugby 7s

Dehradun, Jan 29 Defending champions Haryana started strong in the men’s Rugby 7s competitions at the 38th National Games 2025, securing two commanding victories on the opening day of competition on Wednesday. The three-time consecutive champions defeated hosts Uttarakhand 38-0 in their first match before securing a 31-12 win over Maharashtra in their second fixture at the Maharana Pratap Sports Complex in Dehradun.

Haryana left no room for doubt in their campaign opener to clinch a 38-0 victory over Uttarakhand. Prince Khatri was the standout performer, scoring 15 points with three tries, each worth five points. Captain Deepak Punia converted well, adding eight points to the tally. Mohit Tushir, Mohit Khatri, and Ajay Deswal also contributed significantly, scoring five points each through their respective tries.

Continuing their impressive form, Haryana outplayed Maharashtra with a convincing 31-12 victory in their second game of the day. Mohit Khatri and Ajay Deswal led the charge with 10 points each, securing two tries apiece.

Deepak Punia remained reliable in conversions, adding six crucial points, while Prince contributed another five points with a well-executed try. With these wins, Haryana solidified their position at the top of their group.

Haryana will look to maintain its winning momentum when it faces Kerala on January 30. Kerala, which defeated Uttarakhand but lost to Maharashtra on the opening day, will aim to challenge the defending champions.

However, given Haryana’s dominant performances so far, it remains a strong favorite to continue its title defense successfully.

Brief scores:

Haryana vs Uttarakhand: 38-0

Prince Khatri: 15 points (3 tries, 5 points each)

Deepak Punia: 8 points (4 conversions)

Mohit Tushir: 5 points (1 try)

Mohit Khatri: 5 points (1 try)

Ajay Deswal: 5 points (1 try)

Haryana vs Maharashtra: 31-12

Mohit Khatri: 10 points (2 tries)

Ajay Deswal: 10 points (2 tries)

Prince Khatri: 5 points (1 try)

Deepak Punia: 6 points (3 kick conversions).

