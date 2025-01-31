38th National Games: Maharashtra’s endurance champions excel with 6 medals in Triathlon

Dehradun, Jan 31 Maharashtra delivered an outstanding performance in the triathlon events -- Individual Triathlon, Mixed Relay, and Duathlon -- as the state dominated the endurance competition at the 38th National Games, securing a total of six medals, including two gold, two silver, and two bronze.

In the recently announced Duathlon (Individual) event, Maharashtra athletes won one silver and one bronze, bringing the state's total medal count to six. Maharashtra's triathlon team showcased remarkable skills, with Parth Sachin Miraje winning bronze in the Individual Triathlon (Men), while Dolly Devdass Patil claimed gold and Mansi Vinod Mohite secured silver in the same event for women.

Additionally, Dolly Patil won silver in the Duathlon, and Mansi Mohite clinched bronze. Maharashtra strengthened its medal tally by securing a gold medal in the Mixed Relay event, solidifying its position at the top of the triathlon medal standings.

Among other states, Madhya Pradesh won a total of three medals, including one gold, one silver, and one bronze. Manipur delivered an outstanding performance in the individual triathlon, winning two gold medals, and secured a gold in the duathlon. Services won a silver and a bronze medal in duathlon, while Tamil Nadu secured a bronze medal in the mixed relay.

Maharashtra's stellar performance in triathlon events has propelled the state to the top of the leaderboard in the discipline.

Duathlon (Individual) Results:

Men:

Gold: Sarungbam Athouba Meitei (Manipur) – 49:29 minutes

Silver: Adarsh Muralidharan Sinimol (SSCB) – 49:44 minutes

Bronze: Sapan Panchal (SSCB) – 50:35 minutes

Women:

Gold: Aadhya Singh (Madhya Pradesh) – 56:43 minutes

Silver: Dolly Devdass Patil (Maharashtra) – 57:28 minutes

Bronze: Mansi Vinod Mohite (Maharashtra) – 59:54 minutes

Maharashtra's triumph fuels the spirit of competition, motivating athletes and showcasing its excellence in endurance sports.

