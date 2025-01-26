38th National Games to champion sustainability with eco-friendly welcome kits

New Delhi [India], January 26 : The National Games Secretariat is set to organize the 38th National Games as 'Green Games.' Several initiatives have been taken in this event to promote environmental conservation and sustainability. As part of these efforts, athletes will be provided with an eco-friendly welcome kit, which will include fully eco-friendly products, according to a release from the National Games.

The eco-friendly welcome kit will include the following items:

- Cork material coasters

- Bamboo fibre water bottles

- Wheat fibre coffee mugs

- Cork material luggage tags

- The event program will be available on recycled paper

The government's objective is not only to encourage sports and athletes through this event but also to raise awareness about the environment and support sustainability. This step will serve as an inspiration for future events to adopt eco-friendly practices.

The 38th National Games will set an example of how modern events can be organized with a focus on environmental conservation. Through these initiatives, the government is taking concrete steps toward sustainability.

The National Games of India, to be held from January 28-February 14, is a multi-sport event that brings together athletes from states and Union Territories to compete for medals. The upcoming edition will feature 32 sporting disciplines and four demonstration events.

The last edition of the National Games took place in Goa in 2023, spanning five citiesMapusa, Margao, Panjim, Ponda, and Vasco. Maharashtra topped the medal tally with 228 medals, including 80 gold.

The 2022 edition, hosted by Gujarat, marked the revival of the National Games after a seven-year hiatus since the 2015 event. During that edition, Services emerged as the top team, winning 128 medals, including 61 gold.

