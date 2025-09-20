3rd ODI: Smriti Mandhana smashes fastest century by an Indian batter in women's ODIs

New Delhi, Sep 20 Smriti Mandhana lit up the Arun Jaitley Stadium by smashing the fastest century by an Indian batter in women’s ODIs when she hit a breathtaking hundred off just 50 balls in the ongoing series decider against Australia.

Her blistering knock has already overshadowed Australia batter Beth Mooney’s knock of 138 and continues to keep India in the hunt in a record chase of 413 against Australia if they are to win the ODI series.

Smriti getting her century in just 50 balls is also the second fastest century overall in women’s ODIs, and is only behind Meg Lanning's 45-ball ton coming against New Zealand at the North Sydney Oval in 2012.

The India vice-captain reached the three-figure mark emphatically - getting down on one knee and slog-sweeping it over deep midwicket for six off leg-spinner Alana King. The moment was met with a huge roar and applause from the sizeable Delhi crowd as Smriti raised her bat and helmet in celebration, with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur clapping behind her, as she also raised her fourth ODI hundred against Australia.

Smriti is now equal with New Zealand’s Suzie Bates for the second-most ODI centuries (13) and is only behind Meg’s 15 tons. It’s also the second time Smriti has scored centuries in consecutive ODI innings, after last doing so in June 2024. She is only the second player, after England’s Tammy Beaumont, to score consecutive hundreds in women’s ODIs twice.

Smriti has now registered four ODI hundreds in 2025 (and did it last time in 2024), while also matching South Africa batter Tazmin Brits’ tally of four centuries for this year. As India chase a historic series win and a record total, Smriti’s knock will be the key for the hosts to fulfil both pursuits. Earlier in the day, she had scored the fastest fifty by an Indian batter in women's ODIs.

