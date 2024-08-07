3rd ODI: Team did well throughout the series, says SL skipper Asalanka after 2-0 win over India

Colombo, Aug 7 Sri Lanka did not start the three-match ODI series against India as favourites, especially after losing the T20I series to the same opposition 3-0. But riding on the back of a fine performance by their spinners, as well as crucial runs from lower-order and some top-order batters, Sri Lanka pulled off a 2-0 ODI series win.

After holding India to a thrilling tie in the series opener, Sri Lanka registered two comprehensive wins to register their first bilateral ODI series win over the visitors since August 1997. A jubilant Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka felt the team got the reward of doing all things right in the series, led by spinners taking 27 Indian wickets.

"I'm a happy captain right now, and I think the team did all the things well throughout the series. We all knew they are a very strong batting line-up and we just wanted to back our strength, which is spin bowling.”

“Yes, the batters struggled a bit but if you want to win a series you need to do things like this (prepare tough pitches). We are in a really good mood right now, especially our coach (Sanath Jayasuriya). He made a few changes in the team, and the boys really enjoyed the team environment," he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Dunith Wellalage, named Player of the Series, picked a memorable 5-27 to hand Sri Lanka a huge 110-run win over India in the third ODI. The all-rounder also shined with the bat, by hitting two crucial lower-order knocks in the first two games.

"First of all I want to thank my skipper and teammates, coaching staff, everyone gave me great support. The wicket was turning, so we adjusted to the wicket. The wicket today was the same, we made less mistakes today. Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis batted really well, and Jeffrey Vandersay, myself and Maheesh Theekshana did really well with the ball," he said.

Avishka Fernando, named Player of the Match for his knock of 96, was happy to have played his part in the win, despite missing his century by four runs. "Very happy about the innings. The surface was tough, but the batsmen got together and did the job. Sad about missing out on the hundred, but happy to have won."

Maheesh Theekshana, who took 2-45 in the third ODI, said the team knew they would thrive on local conditions. "It's a confidence booster. The team was disappointed after the T20s, and we had extra motivation and it's a huge victory for us and I'm really proud I was part of the XI.”

“We knew they are used to small grounds and good wickets in India. We knew we could get an advantage with some turn in the wicket, and we have good spinners. Really happy about the victory, and it's a huge confidence-booster."

