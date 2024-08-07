3rd ODI: 'You have ability to become a match winner', says Kohli to Riyan

Colombo, Aug 7 Talismanic batter Virat Kohli, who gave Riyan Parag his maiden ODI cap ahead of India’s third game against Sri Lanka, said he is aware of the Guwahati-based youngster having the ability in him to become a match winner for the side in the 50-over format.

At the R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday, Parag became the 256th cricketer to play men’s ODIs for India, coming a month after he made his T20I debut on the tour of Zimbabwe.

"Riyan, firstly, congratulations for getting to play your first (ODI) game for India. In today's cricket, we all know apart from performances, people who are responsible for you guys getting selected, they are watching you and they see something special in you," said Kohli in a video posted by BCCI on ‘X’.

"Having spoken to GG (head coach Gautam Gambhir) bhai, Rohit, selectors, everyone, they see something special in you. You have that ability to become a match winner for India. I know you have that belief.

“I have known you for a while now, and we all have that belief in you. No better time to step in today, one nil down, to start off your international career with an impactful presence on the field, ball, bat, and fielding as well. I wish you all the best. Cap 256, Riyan Parag, go well," he added.

Parag has now become the first male cricketer from Assam to play men’s ODIs for India. The all-rounder had troubled the Sri Lankan batters a lot during the T20I series in Pallekele with his gentle off-spin bowling, and has come in for Arshdeep Singh in the third ODI.

In a video on BCCI’s ‘X’ account, Parag elaborated on his journey from Guwahati to playing 50-over cricket for India. "Coming from Assam, it was a term ‘impossible,’ too far-fetched for a kid to come here and play with players like you (while looking at Rohit Sharma), and with players I have watched and idealized when I was growing up.

"So, that was the motto when I started but then me and my dad and mom made a mission that we were gonna make it here. Once we do, then we will be like okay that is something we have accomplished. It had happened in the T20Is."

"Now, this was even more emotional for me because I actually saw people who I watch growing up Rohit bhai, Virat bhaiya and now actually been here practicing, going inside, sharing the same hotel, being in the same room, all of this feels just very surreal.

"I called my mom when I first got this and mom-dad were on a video call with me when I got the ODI call up. Everyone was crying, it was just a very emotional experience that I had and felt very surreal to be here, and to be with you guys feels amazing, so thank you so much," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor