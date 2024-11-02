3rd Test: Ajaz Patel continues his special relationship with Wankhede with a five-for

Mumbai, Nov 2 New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel continued his special relationship with the city where he was born as he claimed a five-wicket haul on Saturday to add to the historic 10 wickets in an innings that he bagged in 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Patel took 10/119 on his first visit to Mumbai from where he migrated to New Zealand as an eight-year-old boy, becoming only the third bowler in the history of the game to claim all 10 wickets in an innings, after legends Jim Laker of England and Anil Kumble of India.

On Saturday on the second day of the third Test, Patel proved why he loves the pitch at Wankhede by claiming 5-103 to help New Zealand end India's first innings at 263, restricting the hosts' lead to just 28 runs. Patel showed great character as he came back strongly after being mauled by Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill on the second morning of the third Test.

The 36-year-old left-arm spinner, who claimed the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mohd Siraj on the first day on Friday, was struck for three fours in his first over on the second day. Pant lofted the first two deliveries bowled by Patel over his head for two boundaries and then helped himself to another for a 12-run over.

Gill too helped himself to a couple of boundaries as the Indian batters dominated the morning session on Saturday, going for lunch at 195/5 in response to New Zealand's first-innings score of 235.

But Patel, who had taken 2-76 before lunch, came back strongly after the break to claim three wickets for 27 runs for an innings haul of 5-103 that restricted India's lead to just 28 runs.

"I guess being back in Mumbai is always quite special. It's a place to call home as well. So having the opportunity to play out here again is quite special. To be honest, after my 10-fer, I wasn't sure whether I'd get another opportunity to play out here again throughout my career. So I'm very grateful that the BCCI have scheduled the game out here and I get to be back home again for a little while," Patel said about his special relationship with Mumbai and Wankhede before the start of the match.

However, that Test match three years ago and his figures of 14/225 have not done anything great for Patel's career and nor has the left-arm orthodox spinner made many waves since as he goes into Friday's Test match with 74 wickets in 20 matches. And at 36, Patel is not getting any younger nor has he got a lot of years to play.

In this present series in India, Patel has claimed 2/100 and 2/97 in Bengaluru and Pune, respectively. So going into the Mumbai Test, there are a lot of expectations from Patel, but the bowler is unfazed and says all he is looking forward to is trying his best in the next Test.

On Saturday, he made his second visit to Wankhede Stadium another memorable occasion with a five-wicket haul.

