3rd Test: Ashwin to rejoin Indian team for the ongoing Rajkot Test

Rajkot, Feb 18 Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be rejoining the Indian team in Rajkot on day four of the ongoing third Test against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium.

Ashwin had left Rajkot after day two’s play because of a family medical emergency and missed day three’s play entirely, with the statement of his overnight withdrawal from the match coming at 11pm on Friday.

Ashwin had picked his 500th Test wicket in the form of England opener Zak Crawley on day two of the third Test in Rajkot. "Not sure but I think Ash bhai might be coming back," left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav had said to the host broadcasters ahead of day four’s play.

Jay Shah, the Secretary of the BCCI, confirmed in a statement on Sunday that Ashwin will rejoin the Indian team from day four of the Rajkot Test. “Both R Ashwin and the team management are pleased to confirm that he will be back in action on Day 4 and will continue to contribute towards the team's cause in the ongoing Test match.”

“The team management, players, media and fans have shown immense understanding and empathy, acknowledging the importance of family as a priority. The team and its supporters have stood united in support of Ashwin during this challenging period, and the management is delighted to welcome him back to the field. Ashwin and his family kindly request privacy as they navigate through these challenging times,” he said.

Ashwin could be available to bowl whenever he is needed in the remainder of the Test despite having spent the entire day three off the field. As per the playing conditions, on-field umpires can waive off the requirement of penalty time if they feel the player was off the field for "other wholly acceptable reasons, which shall not include illness or internal injury".

On day three, India swelled their lead to 322, after reaching 196/2 in 51 overs at stumps. Left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made 104 before retiring hurt due to cramps in the back, while Shubman Gill was unbeaten on 65.

