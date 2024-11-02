3rd Test: Ashwin’s confidence boosted after taking Rachin’s wicket, says Aakash Chopra

New Delhi, Nov 2 Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowling confidence got a big boost after taking New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra’s wicket on an exhilarating day two’s play in the third Test.

After not having much success in the ongoing Test series against New Zealand, Ashwin turned the tables via picking three wickets on an exhilarating day two’s play at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, where the visitors’ reached 171/9 at stumps, with a lead of 143 runs.

He trapped Ravindra in a good mix of flight and turn to have him stumped, before having success with his carrom ball – one turning away after pitching on leg-stump to castle the stumps, while the other one dipped in front of a well-set Will Young and took the return catch on the leading edge from the right-handed batter.

“Ashwin’s confidence boosted after taking Rachin Ravindra’s wicket. After that wicket, Ashwin used the carrom ball to its perfect effect. Prior to the first wicket that Ashwin got with the carrom ball, he wasn’t using it as much.”

“But just by looking at the turn, the credit goes to the pitch, because carrom ball never turns that much if the surface doesn’t help. But the line which Ashwin used to bowl the carrom ball, that was brilliant,” said Chopra on JioCinema & Sports18 at the end of day two’s play.

Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin’s spin-bowling partner, took four wickets on day two after picking a five-fer in the first innings. Legendary India leg-spinner Anil Kumble thinks Jadeja’s consistency in hitting the good length was helping him come good in Mumbai.

“I think if you hit that length that Jadeja hits consistently, it's very difficult to get him away on this kind of a surface where the ball is turning sharp, there's bounce and when he bowls that arm ball you can't tell which one's going which way. So, it's very difficult when he bowls in that kind of area, and he's been brilliant throughout this.”

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel was also in praise of Jadeja. “Jadeja is someone who uses the conditions of the pitch to its perfect effect, and he is very consistent with his line and length. Most of his deliveries are targeted at the stumps and being consistent in such type of pitches do reward you. Using his pace variation, I think he bowled brilliantly today.”

Patel signed off by sharing his thoughts on how the pitch, where 15 wickets fell on day two, fared according to him. “Today’s pitch has to be the toughest surface to bat on in this entire series. The surface is helping the spinners, and there is consistent turn and bounce on offer.”

“All the bowlers are using their pace variation and making the best use of the pitch. The pitch is getting dangerous because of the bounce it offers, and I’m not sure if it is fortunate or unfortunate that India has to bat in the fourth innings of this test match.”

