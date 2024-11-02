3rd Test: India grab the initiative, reduce NZ to 171/9 at stumps on Day 2

Mumbai, Nov 2 Ravindra Jadeja (4-52) and R Ashwin (3-63) helped India reduce New Zealand to 171/9 in their second innings at the end of Day 2 in the third Test in Mumbai. New Zealand, who scored 235 in their first innings were leading by 143 runs after they rode on Ajaz Patel's 5-103 to bowl out India for 263, restricting the hosts to only a 28-run lead.

On a crumbling pitch on which offered sharp turn and variable bounce, the spinners continued to rule the roost as they had another productive day.

After New Zealand had restricted India to 263 in their first innings and lead of just 28 runs despite contrasting half-centuries by Shubman Gill (90) and Rishabh Pant (60), the hosts roared back into contention thanks to Ashwin and Jadeja.

Akash Deep, opening the bowling, gave India the breakthrough once again by bowling Tom Latham for one as the ball nipped back in to sneak through the gap between the bat and pad.

Washing Sundar then accounted for Devon Conway (22) and Ashwin sent back Rachin Ravindra for 4 but Will Young and Daryl Mitchell, who had saved New Zealand in their first innings, raised a half-century partnership to keep New Zealand's hopes alive.

But Ashwin pulled off a brilliant catch off a skier, running a long distance to poach a diving catch from Ravindra Jadeja's bowling, to dismiss Mitchell for 21 off 41 balls. New Zealand lost their fourth wicket with 94 runs on the board, just 66 runs ahead.

Jadeja grabbed his seventh wicket of the match when he had Tim Blundell chopping onto his wicket with a full-length delivery that rushed onto the batter. He made it eight wickets for the match by sending back Ish Sodhi as India took control of the match.

Glenn Phillips struck Ashwin for a couple of sixes in an over but the seasoned off-spinner had the last laugh knocking back the off-stump with a sensational carrom ball that the batter failed to read and played the wrong line. Phillips scored 26 off 14 balls (1x4, 3x6) and New Zealand were down to 131/6.

But Young kept their hopes alive with his second half-century of the match before spooning a catch back to Ashwin off another carrom ball tossed up which drifted towards the leg-stump. Young showed lots of patience as he scored 51 off 100 balls, hitting two fours and a six.

Matt Henry, who had scored one six over long-off on Jadeja’s bowling, was clean bowled by Jadeja on 10 runs following which stumps were called. Patel, batting on seven and new batter on the crease William ORourke will continue things on Day three as India look to register their first win of the series.

Brief scores:

New Zealand 235 and 171/9 in 43.3 overs (Will Young 51; Ravindra Jadeja 4-52, R Ashwin 3-63) lead India 263 all out in 59.4 overs (Shubman Gill 90, Rishabh Pant 60, Washington Sundar 38 not out; Ajaz Patel 5-103) by 143 runs

