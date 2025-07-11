3rd Test: Karun, Rahul take India to 44/1, trail England by 343 runs after Bumrah picks 5-74

London, July 11 Karun Nair and KL Rahul weathered the challenge brought by England’s skillful bowlers with oodles of patience and solidity to take India to 44/1 in 14 overs and trail England by 343 runs at tea on day two of third Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test at Lord's on Friday.

Previously, Jasprit Bumrah picked 5-74 in 23 overs to lead the way for India to bowl out England for 387 in 112.3 overs. Bumrah, playing just his second Test match at Lord’s, picked his 13th five-wicket haul at the iconic venue and has now gone past the legendary Kapil Dev to hold the record for most five-fors picked by an Indian bowler in overseas conditions.

Despite Joe Root making 104 - his 37th Test century, 11th against India and eighth at Lord's, England were in trouble at 271/7 before Smith and Brydon Carse added 84 runs for the eighth wicket to keep the hosts’ in high spirits on a slow pitch and a scorching day. While Smith made 51, after being dropped by Rahul on five, Carse hit 56 – his maiden Test fifty, as England were also aided by India conceding 31 extras.

India began their innings on a bright note by cracking a short and wide ball from Chris Woakes through cover for four. Jaiswal then edged Woakes wide of gully for another four, before clipping him behind square to take his third boundary. But his joyride was cut by Jofra Archer, who struck on the third ball of his Test comeback. Archer squared up Jaiswal with late movement and the outside edge was caught by Harry Brook at slip.

A calm Rahul, armed with sound judgement of his off-stump and the deliveries around it, hanged around to reach 13 not out off 34 balls. Nair, on the other hand, had to survive some outstanding seam movement before getting consecutive fours off a fiery Archer – via a drive through mid-off and glove edge wide of close-in fielders, to be at 18 not out off 42 balls.

Before this, India struck immediately after the interval, as Siraj had Smith playing away from his body and nicked behind to substitute keeper Dhruv Jurel. After Carse hit two boundaries off Bumrah, the pacer bounced back to complete his five-wicket haul with the one coming in and keeping low to shatter Archer’s stumps. Siraj wrapped up England’s innings by bowling Carse around his legs with a fuller ball.

Brief Scores: England 387 in 112.3 overs (Joe Root 104, Brydon Carse 56; Jasprit Bumrah 5-74, Nitish Kumar Reddy 2-62) lead India 44/1 in 14 overs (Karun Nair 18 not out, KL Rahul 13 not out; Jofra Archer 1-16) by 343 runs

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor