3rd Test: Little shoulder touch between Siraj and Duckett was entirely accidental, says Atherton

London, July 14 On Mohammed Siraj being fined for his send-off to opener Ben Duckett during the ongoing third Test at Lord’s, former England captain Michael Atherton said match referee Richie Richardson was right in not punishing the pacer for a shoulder barge due to it being entirely accidental.

On Monday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said Siraj was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for his aggressive celebration in Duckett's face after dismissing him in the sixth over of day four’s play on Sunday.

Siraj was also given one demerit point, which is his second offence after receiving a point in December 2024 following an altercation with Australia's left-handed batter Travis Head.

"There is a line, and no one wants to see physical altercations. So when Virat Kohli diverted his path to give young Sam Konstas a shoulder charge this winter, that's a no-no. That should be stamped on.

"Yesterday, the little shoulder touch was entirely accidental. Siraj tried to get out of the way. Duckett just touched him as he walked off. The match referee has not taken any action on that shoulder barge, rightly, and just said Siraj was in Duckett's face. To me, that's something and nothing, 15 per cent of his match fee and one demerit point, let's move on," said Atherton on Sky Sports’ broadcast.

There’s been a lot of spice between the two teams in terms of verbal chatter and passionate celebration, which Atherton said has been enjoyable for him. "I've enjoyed the needle in the contest and I think the crowd has as well. I would much rather see players care too much than too little. I would much rather see them caring too much about them playing for their country than too little."

Stuart Broad, the former England pacer, questioned ICC’s sanction on Siraj by arguing why India skipper Shubman Gill got away with a fine, despite his swearing words to Zak Crawley caught on stump mic in the final over of day three’s play.

“Find this ridiculous. Siraj 15 per cent for aggressive celebration. Gill swears live on TV & carries on, and what? It’s either both or neither. Players aren’t and shouldn’t be robots, but consistency is key," Broad said on his ‘X’ account on Monday afternoon.

