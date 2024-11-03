3rd Test: Made sure to come up with new plan and stay ahead of him, says Ajaz on outfoxing Pant

Mumbai, Nov 3 New Zealand’s left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel had another memorable performance in the city of his birth – taking 11 wickets overall – to play the leading role in the visitors’ completing the 3-0 series win over India at the Wankhede Stadium.

At one point, the win seemed distant from New Zealand as wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was waging a lone battle. But Ajaz eventually found the spike on Pant’s bat through a turning in delivery taking a glove edge to the keeper’s gloves.

"(Pant) He's batted phenomenally throughout the series, I had to think out of the box and made sure to come up with a new plan and stay ahead of him," said Ajaz after getting Player of the Match award.

Before coming to Mumbai, Ajaz wasn’t much effective in the previous two games. But to him and New Zealand’s delight, he found the rhythm in Mumbai, the venue he took 10 wickets in an innings against India in 2021.

"Spin bowling is about rhythm. When you are in rhythm it is about making the most of it, taking it by the horns and helping your team. I felt confident even in the morning session (on day two), but the wicket did not offer me much. After lunch I got the confidence to toss it up and use my guile," he added.

Top-order batter Will Young was named Player of the Series for his solidity at three in the absence of Kane Williamson. "Firstly for the team to come over here. One win was huge but to go again and again was huge. I tried to keep it simple, at times I need to trust my defence and at times I need to work out where I want to score.”

"Memories with the boys we have created with the boys. We go back and enjoy each other's company. Next series we'll see what happens (when Williamson comes back)," he concluded.

