3rd Test: Pant is still recovering from the hit, Jurel will continue to keep wickets, says BCCI

London, July 11 India’s vice-captain Rishabh Pant remains under medical observation after suffering a blow to his left index finger during Day 1 of the third Test of the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy at Lord’s.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Friday that Pant is “still recovering” and will not take the field at the start of Day 2. In his absence, reserve wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel will continue to don the gloves.

“Rishabh Pant is still recovering from the hit on his left index finger. The BCCI medical team continues to monitor his progress. Dhruv Jurel will continue to keep wickets on Day 2,” the BCCI posted on X.

The injury occurred during the 34th over of England’s innings on Thursday when Pant attempted to stop a leg-side delivery from Jasprit Bumrah to Ollie Pope. The ball struck the tips of Pant’s left index finger as he dived full stretch, causing visible pain. He received treatment from team physio Kamlesh Jain and had his fingers heavily strapped, but walked off the field shortly after completing the over.

Jurel, who has kept wickets for India in the home series against England earlier this year and during India A’s matches, quickly stepped in as a substitute and will continue in the role as Pant recovers.

Pant's absence is a concern for the Indian team, not just because of his role behind the stumps, but also due to his significant contributions with the bat this series—342 runs in two Tests at an average of 85.50, including two centuries in the opening match at Headingley.

Visuals from the Indian dressing room showed head coach Gautam Gambhir and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak checking on Pant’s condition as he returned from the field with Jain.

India will be hoping for a swift recovery for their star keeper-batter, whose energy and tactical inputs have been key components of their Test success.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor