3rd Test: 'When he is batting well, I go unnoticed', says Head on his partnership with Smith

Brisbane, Dec 15 Travis Head and Steve Smith took the fight to the Indian bowling attack on Day 2 of the third Test match at The Gabba, with a 241-run partnership for the fourth wicket giving Australia the advantage in the game.

After Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Kumar Reddy combined for three wickets in the opening session, Head and Smith helped Australia reach a total of 405/7 at Stumps. The duo definitely enjoy batting against India, with their highest partnership against the nation being the 2023 World Test Championship final when they stitched a 285 run-stand to hand India their second consecutive defeat at the stage.

After his 152-run contribution to the scoreboard, Head reflected on how batting with Smith gives him more freedom to bat. "I've always enjoyed that about Steve. I've felt that when he's in the zone and batting well, I go unnoticed. I thought he was moving really well. I didn't feel I would lose my partner at the other end, so that gives me some (freedom) too.

"I just enjoy the group, the coaching staff, the players. I enjoy what they do. That comes out in the way I've played in the last few years. It's nice I'm doing it in the last few weeks," said Head in the post-game interview.

Smith returning to form is a great news for Australia, as he scored his first century after 25 innings, the longest drought of his career, while the stand of 241 for the fourth wicket by Smith and Head is the fifth highest for any wicket for Australia against India in Tests.

Head, who has been a thorn in India’s side in recent years, is the leading run scorer in the ongoing five-match Border Gavaskar trophy with 392 runs to his name in four innings, with two centuries to his name. He also scored 137 runs in Australia’s famous 2023 WC final against India on their turf.

Head went on to reveal what makes India such favourable opponents for him when asked on his impeccable form. “We play India a lot. Nice to make the runs. Pretty special to be able to back it up this week. Thought I batted well in Adelaide and Perth, but nothing is guaranteed. We see them so much. They are hugely challenging.

"Jasprit comes on, I was a bit lucky with a few good spells from them. For me, it is about being as positive as I can. I thought I started really well, but I was a bit tired in the back-end. I could've been hungrier with the second new ball but I felt I moved well, let the ball come to me," he added.

