40 Indian para-athletes to take part in World Para Athletics C'ships

New Delhi [India], May 9 : With great enthusiasm and determination, the Indian contingent comprising 33 athletes is all set to embark on their journey to the Kobe 2024 World Para Athletics Championships.

The send-off ceremony held today marked a significant moment for these athletes as they prepare to showcase their prowess on the global stage. A total of 40 athletes, 32 men and 8 women, are participating in this edition which is to be held between May 17-24, as per a press release from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

In the previous edition of the World Championships in Paris, India secured a commendable tally of nine medals, including three golds. Looking ahead to Kobe 2024, the Indian team is aiming to surpass this achievement with a target of 13-14 medals. The athletes have undergone rigorous training and have received unparalleled support to enhance their performance. Positive results are expected from proven champions like Sumit Antil, Sachin Khilari, Simran Sharma and others.

Reflecting on this momentous occasion, Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), expressed his optimism and dedication towards the team's goals. "Our objective is clear: to exceed our previous achievements and bring home more medals than ever before. The hard work of our coaches and players, coupled with the unwavering support from the association officials, has fueled our ambitions for success."

Jhajharia, who himself has a remarkable sporting journey, added, "I vividly remember winning India's first gold medal in the 2013 World Championships in France. Now, as President, I am committed to ensuring our athletes receive the best support to excel not only in Kobe but also as we look ahead to the Paralympics in Paris 2024."

Sumit Antil, the current World Record holder in javelin throw, is excited about the upcoming event. "It is Olympic year, and every competition is very important. All athletes are excited. Everyone is happy with their training and we hope to do well as contingent," says Sumit.

Jayavanth Hamnawar, Secretary of PCI, emphasized the collective effort behind this mission. "Our team is focused and determined as we head to Kobe. We aim to surpass our medal count from the previous Olympics and continue our journey of excellence in para-sports."

Expressing gratitude towards the partners who have played a pivotal role in nurturing Indian sports talent, Subimal Mondal, Executive Director of Indian Oil (IOCL), highlighted their longstanding commitment. "Indian Oil has been instrumental in shaping the sports landscape in India, supporting athletes through various initiatives. Our collaboration with PCI and SAI underscores our vision to groom future Olympians."

Rahul Todhi, Managing Director of Shrachi Group, reiterated the importance of inclusivity and equality in sports. "Sports have the power to transcend barriers and foster competitiveness and equality. We are committed to leveraging our infrastructure to empower athletes and contribute towards their development."

Satya Narayan, General Secretary of PCI, underlined the growing prominence of para-sports in India. "From our first medal in 2013 to the remarkable achievements in recent years, Indian para-athletes continue to inspire the nation. With the backing of our Prime Minister and the collective encouragement of our citizens, we are poised for greater success."

As the Indian contingent embarks on this journey to Kobe, they carry with them the hopes and aspirations of a nation rallying behind their pursuit of excellence on the world stage.

