40th Sub Junior and 50th Junior Aquatic Nationals declared open in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 6 : The 40th Sub Junior and 50th Junior Aquatic Nationals were officially declared open today at the Aquatic Centre at the Kalinga Stadium, marking the beginning of a six-day competition from August 6 to 11.

The event, featuring over 1000 swimmers from across the country, was graced by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, who inaugurated the championship and delivered an inspiring address.

In his opening remarks, Minister Pujari emphasized the importance of Swimming and the prospect for swimmers from Odisha and the country to excel at the international level. He expressed his delight to see Odisha investing in Swimming and hosting such a prestigious event. He concluded by wishing all the participants the very best

The Odisha contingent, showcasing their commitment to sportsmanship, led the pledge for fair play, setting the tone for a fair and competitive event. Secretary General of the Swimming Federation of India, Monal Chokshi, extended a warm welcome to all the athletes and officials, highlighting the significance of the event in nurturing future champions.

"This championship is a crucial platform for young swimmers to showcase their skills and gain valuable experience. We are excited to witness the talent and potential that will emerge from this competition," said Choksi.

Further, he thanked the Odisha government for its continuous support of the Federation and for promoting Swimming as a priority sport. Noteworthy, Odisha is hosting the event for the third consecutive time.

Also in attendance were the Director of Sports Siddhartha Das and the President of the Odisha State Swimming Association, who expressed their support and enthusiasm for the event. The opening ceremony also featured a brief but vibrant performance by a troupe from Sambalpur, adding a touch of local flavour and tradition to the occasion.

As the competition kicks off, athletes from across India are set to compete in various categories, vying for medals and aiming to set new records. The event promises to be an exciting showcase of young talent and a celebration of the sport of swimming.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor