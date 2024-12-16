41 international teams to compete in Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 16 : The inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025 will see 41 international teams from six continents battling for the prestigious title in New Delhi. The highly anticipated tournament is scheduled to take place from January 13-19, next year at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium and Noida Indoor Stadium, a press release by Kho Kho Federation of India stated.

According to KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal, the competition will follow a league-cum-knockout format, featuring 21 men's teams and 20 women's teams. A total of 24 countries have confirmed their participation in the week-long global event, which marks a major milestone in promoting Kho Kho on an international platform.

Among the participants, the United States will be the sole representative from North America and will send only a men's team. European nations, including England, Germany, Netherlands, and Poland, will compete with both men's and women's teams.

From Oceania, Australia will send teams in both categories, while New Zealand will field only a women's team. South America will see participation from Argentina, Brazil, and Peru, with Argentina and Brazil sending only men's teams, while Peru will compete in both categories.

Africa will be represented by Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Uganda. Kenya and South Africa will send men's and women's teams, while Ghana will field a men's team and Uganda a women's team. Asia has the largest representation, with India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, South Korea, and Sri Lanka confirming their participation. Indonesia will send only a women's team, while the remaining Asian countries will compete in both categories.

All teams are set to arrive in New Delhi by January 11, 2025, with Sri Lanka scheduled to land on January 10. In total, 615 players and 125 support staff will take part in the championship, with each team comprising 15 players, one coach, one manager, and technical officials. Sudhanshu Mittal stated that the host nation India will provide accommodation, catering, and transport facilities to all participating teams during the tournament, the release stated.

"The Kho Kho World Cup 2025 promises to be a landmark event, bringing together the best talent from across the globe to compete in this fast-paced traditional sport. With the stage set in New Delhi, the competition is expected to captivate audiences and elevate the profile of Kho Kho on the international stage," it added.

