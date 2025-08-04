41st Sub-Junior National Swimming, 51st Junior National Aquatic Championship begins in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 4 : The 41st Sub-Junior National Swimming Championships and the 51st Junior National Aquatic Championship (Water Polo and Diving) kicked off in Bengaluru on Monday with some thrilling races, hosted by the Karnataka Swimming Association (KSA) at the Basavangudi Aquatic Centre and the Kensington Swimming Pool. The boys from Manipur performed well on the day, securing the top spot in all their events.

The Boys 200m Freestyle saw Koijam Athoiba Singh from Manipur and Amith H Pavan from Karnataka inch ahead from the rest of the pack in the first 100 meters, but Koijam Athoiba Singh turned on the afterburners in the second lap to pull ahead and clinch the first place with a time of 2:09.63. Amith H Pavan pulled in second, clocking 2:10.92, while Krishiv Doshi, from Madhya Pradesh, came third, clocking 2:13.44, as per a KSA press release.

The Girls' 200m Freestyle was a dogfight between Serena Saroha, Stuti Singh, Nyra Bopanna Kalengada, and Annika Goplani. Serena Saroha led till the halfway point, but Purvi Ritesh Naik, from Goa, surged ahead in the final stretch to clinch the top spot with a time of 2:18.35, followed by Stuti Singh, from Karnataka, in second place with a time of 2:20.30 and Nyra Bopanna Kalengada in third place with 2:20.43.

Hemanshu Nahakpam, from Manipur, pulled miles ahead of his competitors right out of the gate in the Boys 200m Individual Medley, clocking 2:23.80 to clinch the top spot. Koijam Athoiba Singh, also from Manipur, followed him in second place with a time of 2:28.74. In third place was A P Arya Sathar from Tamil Nadu with a time of 2:31.21.

It was a tight battle throughout between Maharashtra's Heeva Bhavesh Patel and Annika Goplani in the Girls 200m Individual Medley with Heeva holding a slight lead in the last lap to finish first with a time of 2:40.81. Annika finished second with 2:41.55, joined on the podium by Haryana's Serena Saroha after clocking 2:43.74.

Results:

Boys -

200m Freestyle

Koijam Athoiba Singh (Manipur) 2:09.63

Amith H Pavan (Karnataka) 2:10.92

Krishiv Doshi (Madhya Pradesh) 2:13.44

200m Individual Medley

Hemanshu Nahakpam (Manipur) 2:23.80

Koijam Athoiba Singh (Manipur) 2:28.74

A P Arya Sathar (Tamil Nadu) 2:31.21

100m Breaststroke

Maisnam Arindham Singh (Manipur) 1:15.08

Soram Pietersen (Manipur) 1:18.47

Kabir Nilesh Sonole (Maharashtra) 1:20.22

100m Butterfly

Koijam Athoiba Singh (Manipur) 1:01.58

Laitonjam Punghen (Manipur) 1:05.96

Amith H Pavan (Karnataka) 1:06.38

200m Freestyle Relay

Tamil Nadu (N Rohith, Jitesh Mohana Krishnan, Mohamed Zidan Jawed, AP Arya Sathar) 1:57.07

Manipur (Soram Pietersen, Laitonjam Punghen, Manalsana Thangjam, Koijam Athoiba Singh) 1:57.41

Assam (Sourish Dutta, Arhan Talukdar, Vihaan Brahmachary, Abhihyan Mohan) 1:57.58

Girls -

200m Freestyle

Purvi Ritesh Naik (Goa) 2:18.35

Stuti Singh (Karnataka) 2:20.30

Nyra Bopanna Kalengada (Karnataka) 2:20.43

200m Individual Medley

Heeva Bhavesh Patel (Maharashtra) 2:40.81

Annika Goplani (Maharashtra) 2:41.55

Serena Saroha (Haryana) 2:43.74

100m Breaststroke

Kasturi Gogoi (Assam) 1:20.42

Sahita Gosh (Odisha) 1:23.48

Nidhi Tushar Samant (Maharashtra) 1:25.04

100m Butterfly

Shwiti Diwakar Suvarana (Karnataka) 1:10.19

Arohi Chitragar (Karnataka) 1:11.95

Hiranshi Vikramsingh (Gujarat) 1:13.43

200m Freestyle Relay

Karnataka (Nyra Bopanna Kalengada, Prapthi J P, Shwiti Diwakar Suvarna, Stuti Singh) 2:01.26

Maharashtra (Avantika Amish Desai, Salonee Kiran Salunke, Anissha Deepak Kale, Amatullah Dholkawala) 2:05.07

RR Poshika (Sai Meera Janarthan Janani, Alfiya M, J Sri Harshini) 2:05.23.

