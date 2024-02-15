44th Olympiad in 2022 initiated golden era in Indian Chess: AICF chief Sanjay Kapoor

New Delhi [India], February 15 : All India Chess Federation (AICF) President Sanjay Kapoor expressed immense pride in India hosting the 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad, calling it a dream come true moment for the governing body. The 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad was held in Chennai in the year 2022.

The AICF chief reminiscing India's show in the Chess Olympiad, said the performance of the host team initiated a golden era in Indian Chess. More than 2500 players and 7000 had taken part in the global event at that time.

"Today, I extend my heartiest congratulations to FIDE on reaching the remarkable milestone of 100 years. As we celebrate, this historic moment, I've been reminded of the progress we all have witnessed in Indian chess over the last few years. None of which would have been possible without the golden touch of Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji," Mr Sanjay Kapoor said during the Chess Olympiad Torch Relay handoff ceremony in Delhi on Wednesday.

"With the relentless effort of the AICF team and the ardent support of Shri Anurag Thakur ji, I'm proud to say that we pulled off something no one ever expected. We made our dream come true by bringing the chess olympiad to India."

"When the torch relay travelled to 75 districts of the country, it literally ignited a fire in the heart of youngsters. When we actually hosted the chess olympiad and wrapped it successfully, with India finishing with 9 medals including historic women's team bronze, we knew we had initiated a golden era in Indian Chess," he added.

The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur on Wednesday handed over the Chess Olympiad Torch to Budapest, Hungary, the official host of the 45th edition of the Chess Olympiad.

The 1st Chess Olympiad Torch Relay was kicked off in a ceremony by the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Stadium on 19th June 2022.

The handoff ceremony took place at Delhi's Major Dhyanchand National Stadium, where the minister, along with Indian Grand Master Vishwanathan Anand played also a friendly game of Chess against FIDE President, Arkady Dvorkovich and Hungarian Grand Master Judit Polgar before handing over the Olympiad torch to the FIDE President and Budapest.

During the event, the Honorable Minister said "I am delighted that what we decided a few years back (to have Chess Olympiad Torch Relay) actually happened and that I am here at the handoff ceremony of the Torch for the Chess Olympiad."

The next edition of the FIDE Chess Olympiad will now take place in Budapest, Hungary this year with the official announcement for the same being made earlier this year.

