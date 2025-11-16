4th National EMRS Sports Meet 2025 concludes in Rourkela

New Delhi [India], November 16 : The 4th National Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) Sports Meet 2025 concluded with grandeur and patriotic fervour on Sunday at the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium, Rourkela, coinciding with the nationwide celebration of Bhagwan Birsa Munda Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

The event paid tribute to the valour and sacrifice of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and celebrated the rich legacy of India's tribal freedom movement, as per a release from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The Sports Meet was hosted by the Odisha Model Tribal Education Society (OMTES) under the ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backwards Classes Welfare Department, Government of Odisha, and organised by the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India.

The closing ceremony was graced by the presence of, Mohan Charan Majhi, Chief Minister of Odisha (Chief Guest), Jual Oram, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Government of India (Guest of Honour), Ajeet Kumar Srivastava, IRAS, Commissioner, NESTS, B. Parameswaran, IAS, Secretary, ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department, Odisha, Subhankar Mohapatra, IAS, Collector & District Magistrate, Sundargarh, Dutee Chand, International Sprinter and MLAs from the Sundargarh region and other public representatives.

Ajeet Kumar Srivastava, Commissioner NESTS, welcomed the dignitaries and presented a detailed report on the Sports Meet, commending the outstanding performances of EMRS students from across the country and highlighting the growing sports culture in tribal communities.

With 230 medals and 714 points, Telangana secured the Overall Championship, demonstrating outstanding performance across both individual and team events.

The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks delivered by Subhankar Mohapatra, Collector and DM, Sundargarh, acknowledging the support of all participating states, officials, coaches, and students.

